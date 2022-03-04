Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:36 pm
In the battle for Kyiv, Ukrainian troops shoot a Russian attack helicopter out of the sky

Kyiv

In harrowing footage from the first days of the invasion of Ukraine, a Russian attack helicopter is blown out of the sky and crashes into a reservoir below.

The heavily armed helicopter was seen falling out of the sky after coming under heavy ground fire.

The plane crashed into the water moments later. It is unknown whether the pilot or anyone else on board survived the impact.

Other helicopters flying in close formation were hit by the barrage of bullets but managed to stay aloft.

The hardware is known as the Alligator, and it is thought to be Russia’s most sophisticated attack helicopter, drawing comparisons to the infamous Apache of the United States.

It was first built in 1996 and is capable of destroying armoured ground targets as well as personnel. It is also frequently used as a surveillance platform for other vehicles.

 

As the invasion began last week, squadrons of the aircraft were filmed flying towards Kyiv in terrifying scenes.

On Twitter, Joseph Dempsey, a research associate for defence and military analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said, “Ka-52 Hokum B attack helicopter in apparent forced landing after suffering damage, reportedly north west of [Kyiv].”

 

