In the battle for Kyiv, Ukrainian troops shoot a Russian attack helicopter out of the sky

In harrowing footage from the first days of the invasion of Ukraine, a Russian attack helicopter is blown out of the sky and crashes into a reservoir below.

The heavily armed helicopter was seen falling out of the sky after coming under heavy ground fire.

The plane crashed into the water moments later. It is unknown whether the pilot or anyone else on board survived the impact.

Other helicopters flying in close formation were hit by the barrage of bullets but managed to stay aloft.

The hardware is known as the Alligator, and it is thought to be Russia’s most sophisticated attack helicopter, drawing comparisons to the infamous Apache of the United States.

It was first built in 1996 and is capable of destroying armoured ground targets as well as personnel. It is also frequently used as a surveillance platform for other vehicles.

#BREAKING: Watch crash of Mi-8MTV-5 transport helicopters of #RussianAirForce at #Dniper river in North of #Kiev. As you can see, they were flying too low to avoid getting hit by the Stinger MANPAD. Even one of them collided with water but went up again. They lost two helicipters pic.twitter.com/MlO45itlBF — Babak Taghvaee – Μπάπακ Τακβαίε – بابک تقوایی (@BabakTaghvaee) March 1, 2022

As the invasion began last week, squadrons of the aircraft were filmed flying towards Kyiv in terrifying scenes.

On Twitter, Joseph Dempsey, a research associate for defence and military analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said, “Ka-52 Hokum B attack helicopter in apparent forced landing after suffering damage, reportedly north west of [Kyiv].”