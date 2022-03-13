Jane Seymour, 71, looks incredible while working out in a sports bra and leggings

JANE SEYMOUR, 71, flaunted her stunning figure in a black sports bra and leggings.

The actress, who played Solitaire in the 1973 Bond film Live And Let Die, posted a video of herself in the gym doing pilates on a Gyrotonic machine.

The British actress flaunted her toned abs, slim waist, and athletic legs while demonstrating her new fitness routine to fans.

Along with the video, she wrote: “After all of my travels, I’m back in the gym! Exercising with @jeenymiller using @Gyrotonic, working on abs and hip/spine rotation while lifting weights for my arms. Working extremely hard! ‘ ‘ “I also can’t say enough good things about my new favourite workout outfit from @vuoriclothing! It’s so comfortable that it feels like a second skin.

“What do you enjoy doing to work up a sweat?”

The actress demonstrated her flexibility by lifting and rotating her legs, as well as working on her upper body with weights.

She wore minimal makeup and wore her gorgeous locks in a low ponytail.

“I also can’t say enough good things about my new favourite workout outfit from @vuoriclothing!” It’s so comfortable that it feels like a second skin.

“How do you like to work up a sweat?” 🏋🏼‍♀️”

The actress demonstrated her flexibility by lifting and rotating her legs, as well as working on her upper body with weights.

She wore minimal makeup and wore her gorgeous locks in a low ponytail.

Jane’s fans were blown away by her slim figure and ageless beauty.

“Wow, soooooo athletic,” one person wrote.

“You look stunning!” said another. “Amazing figure.”

“Omg!!!” said a third. “You look fantastic!!!”

The mother-of-four has been attending Pilates classes for 30 years and has previously discussed how she works on her core with isometric exercises to stay in shape.

“Isometrics involve isolating and engaging the stomach muscles in order to strengthen them. It has given me extremely strong stomach muscles, and I now appear longer and leaner than before “She previously stated to Lifetime.

“I take a hot shower before working out.” “I run for 10 minutes to a half hour on the treadmill, and I do light weights very carefully,” she added.

Jane revealed last year that all four of her marriages had failed after her husbands left her for other women.

Jane revealed her previous marriages to People, saying, “I was married to men who had different issues, and I never ended the marriages — they did, by finding other people!”

“The sooner you can accept it, the better for you and others,” the former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star advised anyone going through a marriage breakup.

“And then when you look out from yourself and look around to see what other people are suffering or challenged by, you realize what you have is minimal compared to other people’s challenges.”

The actress went on: “And so for me, I was really brought up to see what I could do for others because that would give me a sense of purpose. When I had a sense of purpose, I was able then to deal with what I had to deal with.”