Kate Lawler reveals, “I had a secret abortion at 37 because the thought of having a baby made me physically sick.”

KATE LAWLER has revealed that she had a secret abortion when she was 37 years old.

The Virgin Radio DJ, 41, who has been with her partner Martin “Boj” Bojtos, 38, for eight years, recalled feeling physically sick at the prospect of having a baby.

Kate, whose daughter Noa was born in February last year, was once adamant she was never getting married or having children.

While Boj was always keen to be a father, Kate was resolute on remaining child-free and was happy being a “dog mum” to their two terriers, Baxter and Shirley.

So much so that she had an abortion after falling pregnant with their baby in 2017 at the age of 37.

Opening up about the termination for the first time during an interview for Fabulous magazine, Kate said: “Boj and I were together for a long time [when she discovered she was expecting].”

“And I thought: ‘Surely if I’m pregnant now, and we’ve been together four years, I’ll want it? At 37, I’m never going to have a kid if I’m not ready now.’

But it just shows how far away I was from being ready.”

The difference between my reaction when I found out I was pregnant that day and when I found out I was pregnant with Noa – when I was overjoyed and excited and knew I was completely prepared…”

“Back then, I was crying because I was just so terrified of having a baby at that point in my life,” she continued.