Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:26 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kate Lawler reveals, “I had a secret abortion at 37 because the thought of having a baby made me physically sick.”

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 08:26 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KATE LAWLER has revealed that she had a secret abortion when she was 37 years old.

The Virgin Radio DJ, 41, who has been with her partner Martin “Boj” Bojtos, 38, for eight years, recalled feeling physically sick at the prospect of having a baby.

Kate, whose daughter Noa was born in February last year, was once adamant she was never getting married or having children.

While Boj was always keen to be a father, Kate was resolute on remaining child-free and was happy being a “dog mum” to their two terriers, Baxter and Shirley.

So much so that she had an abortion after falling pregnant with their baby in 2017 at the age of 37.

Opening up about the termination for the first time during an interview for Fabulous magazine, Kate said: “Boj and I were together for a long time [when she discovered she was expecting].”

“And I thought: ‘Surely if I’m pregnant now, and we’ve been together four years, I’ll want it? At 37, I’m never going to have a kid if I’m not ready now.’

But it just shows how far away I was from being ready.”

The difference between my reaction when I found out I was pregnant that day and when I found out I was pregnant with Noa – when I was overjoyed and excited and knew I was completely prepared…”

“Back then, I was crying because I was just so terrified of having a baby at that point in my life,” she continued.

 

Read More

19 mins ago
Kriti Sanon gives major Boss Lady vibes in a denim-on-denim look

Kriti Sanon has been a charmer when she first entered the industry. Not...
26 mins ago
Samantha Ruth responds to trolls, 'can we finally stop judging a woman'

Samantha Ruth recently stole the show with her gorgeous entrance at the Critics...
29 mins ago
7-year-old boy sets a world record by identifying DC Comics characters

This young man from Tamil Nadu has set a Guinness World Record...
31 mins ago
Malaika Arora flaunts her new hairstyle in the latest video

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, has a knack for winning our hearts...
38 mins ago
Anushka Sharma shows her love for 'Sunlight' in recent photos

In her most recent selfies, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is definitely nailing...
49 mins ago
Watch: A badger caught between a home and a fence

Animal rescuers were called to a home in the United Kingdom to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pooja Hegde
4 mins ago
Pooja Hegde rocks her recent high-glam outfit

Pooja Hegde is now promoting her next flick Radhe Shyam and is making...
4 mins ago
Carl Froch responds to Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom’s criticism of the ex-champion

CARL FROCH has laughed off trolls from Amir Khan's wife after urging...
PMLQ
6 mins ago
PML-Q meeting remains inconclusive about supporting Opposition or PTI govt

The consultative meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has remained inconclusive regarding...
Akshay Kumar
12 mins ago
Netizens praises Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez in ‘HeerRaanjhana’

Fans are drooling over Jacqueline Fernandez’s on-screen combination with Akshay Kumar in her upcoming flick...
Adsence Ad 300X600