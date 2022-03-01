Adsence Ad 160X600
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 01 March 2022
Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 1.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 1.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. Participants can check their STHREE SAKTHI SS-302 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official SthreeSakthi SS-302 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The live Kerala lottery result 1.3.2022 may be seen here. People should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS302 Result.
Kerala Lottery Result for Today
|Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 1.3.22
|Lottery Name
|Kerala Lottery
|Draw Code
|SS 302
|Draw Name
|Sthree Sakthi
|First Prize
|Rs. 75,00,000
|Result date
|1.3.22
|Result Time
|3 to 4 PM
|Result Status
|Published
1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-
SP 425711
Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-
SN 425711 SO 425711
SR 425711 SS 425711
ST 425711 SU 425711
SV 425711 SW 425711
SX 425711 SY 425711 SZ 425711
2nd Price – Rs. 10,00,000/-
SO 801255
3rd Price – Rs. 5,000/-
0648 0661 0965 1728 2267 2906 3010 3302 4479 4775 5260 5285 5753 6810 7167 7834 8482 9185
4th Price – Rs. 2,000/-
0972 2741 2867 4390 7496 8289 8754 9151 9394 9845
5th Price – Rs. 1,000/-
0829 0840 0884 1658 1889 2520 4153 4291 4698 5128 5962 6098 6900 7088 7333 7827 7977 8284 8883 9450
6th Price – Rs. 500/-
0057 0179 0212 0274 1118 1250 1348 1365 1952 2004 2645 2662 2787 2849 2891 2894 2941 2950 3016 3036 3070 3110 3142 3331 3451 3795 4218 4367 4491 4517 4665 4916 5300 5460 5849 6274 6530 6556 7232 7241 7405 7729 7732 8130 8239 8411 8562 8783 9079 9100 9593 9780
7th Price – Rs. 200/-
0000 0268 0400 0621 0675 0712 1057 1059 1379 1401 1464 2400 2426 2430 2508 2556 2813 2869 3066 3269 3405 3432 3468 3901 3903 4045 4049 5117 5268 5562 5565 6079 6276 6549 7032 7599 7793 8410 8458 8553 8705 8726 9662 9674 9784
8th Price – Rs. 100/-
0100 0103 0211 0247 0269 0333 0360 0364 0374 0497 0509 0580 1031 1143 1173 1245 1318 1422 1429 1562 1748 1848 1868 1964 1995 2050 2103 2162 2168 2187 2237 2249 2350 2380 2526 2528 2577 2697 2745 2812 2856 2881 2890 2984 3026 3106 3159 3219 3325 3348 3351 3516 3593 3611 3677 3701 3742 3767 3857 3864 3866 4024 4250 4426 4445 4518 4660 4663 4735 4892 5034 5037 5112 5302 5517 5634 5645 5744 5760 5785 5910 6023 6058 6308 6321 6412 6463 6484 6728 6732 6874 7016 7175 7203 7275 7288 7465 7552 7607 7815 8073 8238 8278 8349 8419 8490 8583 8646 8679 8950 8951 9080 9149 9187 9284 9293 9296 9301 9418 9581 9656 9731 9778 9822 9878 9945
