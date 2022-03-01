Adsence Ads 300X250
AFP News Agency

01st Mar, 2022. 05:36 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 01 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 1.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 1.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. Participants can check their STHREE SAKTHI SS-302 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official SthreeSakthi SS-302 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The live Kerala lottery result 1.3.2022 may be seen here. People should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS302 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 1.3.22
Lottery Name Kerala Lottery
Draw Code SS 302
Draw Name Sthree Sakthi
First Prize Rs. 75,00,000
Result date 1.3.22
Result Time 3 to 4 PM
Result Status Published
1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-

SP 425711

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-
SN 425711 SO 425711
SR 425711 SS 425711
ST 425711 SU 425711
SV 425711 SW 425711
SX 425711 SY 425711 SZ 425711
2nd Price – Rs. 10,00,000/-

SO 801255

3rd Price – Rs. 5,000/-
0648  0661  0965  1728  2267  2906  3010  3302  4479  4775  5260  5285  5753  6810  7167  7834  8482  9185
4th Price – Rs. 2,000/-
0972  2741  2867  4390  7496  8289  8754  9151  9394  9845
5th Price – Rs. 1,000/-
0829  0840  0884  1658  1889  2520  4153  4291  4698  5128  5962  6098  6900  7088  7333  7827  7977  8284  8883  9450
6th Price – Rs. 500/-
0057  0179  0212  0274  1118  1250  1348  1365  1952  2004  2645  2662  2787  2849  2891  2894  2941  2950  3016  3036  3070  3110  3142  3331  3451  3795  4218  4367  4491  4517  4665  4916  5300  5460  5849  6274  6530  6556  7232  7241  7405  7729  7732  8130  8239  8411  8562  8783  9079  9100  9593  9780
7th Price – Rs. 200/-
0000  0268  0400  0621  0675  0712  1057  1059  1379  1401  1464  2400  2426  2430  2508  2556  2813  2869  3066  3269  3405  3432  3468  3901  3903  4045  4049  5117  5268  5562  5565  6079  6276  6549  7032  7599  7793  8410  8458  8553  8705  8726  9662  9674  9784
8th Price – Rs. 100/-
0100  0103  0211  0247  0269  0333  0360  0364  0374  0497  0509  0580  1031  1143  1173  1245  1318  1422  1429  1562  1748  1848  1868  1964  1995  2050  2103  2162  2168  2187  2237  2249  2350  2380  2526  2528  2577  2697  2745  2812  2856  2881  2890  2984  3026  3106  3159  3219  3325  3348  3351  3516  3593  3611  3677  3701  3742  3767  3857  3864  3866  4024  4250  4426  4445  4518  4660  4663  4735  4892  5034  5037  5112  5302  5517  5634  5645  5744  5760  5785  5910  6023  6058  6308  6321  6412  6463  6484  6728  6732  6874  7016  7175  7203  7275  7288  7465  7552  7607  7815  8073  8238  8278  8349  8419  8490  8583  8646  8679  8950  8951  9080  9149  9187  9284  9293  9296  9301  9418  9581  9656  9731  9778  9822  9878  9945

