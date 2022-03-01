Kerala Lottery Result today on, 01 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 1.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 1.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. Participants can check their STHREE SAKTHI SS-302 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official SthreeSakthi SS-302 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The live Kerala lottery result 1.3.2022 may be seen here. People should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS302 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 1.3.22 Lottery Name Kerala Lottery Draw Code SS 302 Draw Name Sthree Sakthi First Prize Rs. 75,00,000 Result date 1.3.22 Result Time 3 to 4 PM Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-

SP 425711

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-

SN 425711 SO 425711

SR 425711 SS 425711

ST 425711 SU 425711

SV 425711 SW 425711

SX 425711 SY 425711 SZ 425711

2nd Price – Rs. 10,00,000/-

SO 801255

3rd Price – Rs. 5,000/- 0648 0661 0965 1728 2267 2906 3010 3302 4479 4775 5260 5285 5753 6810 7167 7834 8482 9185

4th Price – Rs. 2,000/-