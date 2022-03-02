Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kerala Lottery Result today on, 02 March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Mar, 2022. 05:40 pm
Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22,

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22,

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. Participants can check their STHREE SAKTHI SS-302 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official SthreeSakthi SS-302 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The live Kerala lottery result 02.03.2022 may be seen here. People should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS302 Result.

Lottery Name Kerala state lottery result
kerala lottery 1st prize money Rs. 80,00,000
kerala lottery result announcing time 3 to 4 PM
Kerala Lottery draq pdf file check here
  • 1st Prize – ₹70,00,000/-
  • AT 201082
  • Consolation Prize – ₹8,000/-
  • AN 201082 AO 201082
  • AP 201082 AR 201082
  • AS 201082 AU 201082
  • AV 201082 AW 201082
  • AX 201082 AY 201082 AZ 201082
  • 2nd Prize – ₹5,00,000/-
  • AZ 328896
  • 3rd Prize – ₹1,00,000/-
  • AN 374174
  • AO 274015
  • AP 908230
  • AR 840165
  • AS 195517
  • AT 288875
  • AU 903777
  • AV 335666
  • AW 328403
  • AX 360964
  • AY 162175
  • AZ 182796
  • 4th Prize – ₹5,000/-
  • 0308  1534  1631  2100  2710  3675  4721  4976  6374  6839  7369  7650  7756  7989  8445  9324  9664  9844
  • 5th Prize – ₹2,000/-
  • 3393  3599  5722  6123  7509  9377  9665
  • 6th Prize – ₹1,000/-
  • 0070  0147  1194  3115  3202  3294  3970  4129  4206  4949  4998  5252  5905  6289  6380  6534  6557  7323  7855  8218  8233  8656  8788  8945  8999  9671
  • 7th Prize – ₹500/-
  • 0097  0128  0136  0160  0225  0302  0400  0548  0672  0917  0944  1078  1108  1333  1911  2046  2369  2376  2654  2687  2928  2943  3242  3377  3990  4229  4396  4575  4602  4604  4670  4954  4985  5131  5409  5570  5649  5893  5972  6051  6372  6721  6793  7096  7122  7197  7227  7295  7417  7510  7517  7803  7863  7974  8049  8219  8313  8320  8345  8431  8457  8493  8604  8668  8699  8701  8914  8919  9051  9172  9642  9881
  • 8th Prize – ₹100/
  • 0015 0036 0113 0174 0186 0299 0313 0336 0391 0404 0465 0474 0603 0753 0947 1211 1356 1360 1425 1442 1590 1720 2040 2045 2065 2131 2194 2262 2377 2512 2580 2784 2799 2827 2870 2954 2986 3069 3075 3090 3433 3457 3466 3476 3541 3633 4002 4045 4051 4253 4293 4301 4305 4404 4545 4720 4868 4947 5062 5085 5090 5122 5139 5353 5435 5529 5731 5743 5753 5765 5773 5969 5974 6027 6033 6137 6181 6189 6285 6312 6456 6495 6552 6612 6753 6857 6951 7003 7022 7107 7115 7255 7352 7464 7535 7914 7973 8009 8057 8063 8163 8286 8450 8479 8602 8722 8767 8808 8811 8874 8966 8976 9062 9136 9187 9327 9368 9475 9575 9593 9676 9758 9960

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

 

Read More

16 mins ago
Horoscope Today March 02, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 02: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
21 mins ago
When Alia Bhatt reveals that Ranbir Kapoor is the Sonam of men’s fashion

Alia Bhatt considers her beau Ranbir Kapoor to be Bollywood’s ultimate fashionista,...
30 mins ago
Viral: US man offer a meal to a delivery man, his response is heartwarming

We have delightful stuff today, a post that will utterly melt your...
41 mins ago
Twitter reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan teaser

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan, who has been keeping a...
60 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty recreates Chennai Express's Tangaballi scene

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear as a guest judge on the upcoming...
1 hour ago
Nigerian designer made sustainable cloths with plastic, textile waste

Some designers are providing imaginative ideas that mix sustainability with fashion in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Spain
50 seconds ago
Spain to send ‘military hardware’ to Ukraine: PM

MADRID - Spain will supply weapons directly to Ukraine following Russia's invasion,...
raging bull
3 mins ago
Terrifying Video: A father saves his 18-year-old son from a raging bull

A father risks his life and body to save his son from...
Urfi Javed
5 mins ago
When Urfi Javed showed Midriff in Blue Saree, Fans went Crazy

Urfi Javed, the internet sensation, understands how to impress the fashion police...
Jannat Zubair
13 mins ago
TikToker Jannat Zubair reveals her biggest inspiration

Jannat Zubair is a name that is well-known in the entertainment industry....
Adsence Ad 300X600