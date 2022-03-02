Kerala Lottery Result today on, 02 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 02.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. Participants can check their STHREE SAKTHI SS-302 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official SthreeSakthi SS-302 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The live Kerala lottery result 02.03.2022 may be seen here. People should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS302 Result.

Lottery Name Kerala state lottery result kerala lottery 1st prize money Rs. 80,00,000 kerala lottery result announcing time 3 to 4 PM Kerala Lottery draq pdf file check here

1st Prize – ₹70,00,000/-

AT 201082

Consolation Prize – ₹8,000/-

AN 201082 AO 201082

AP 201082 AR 201082

AS 201082 AU 201082

AV 201082 AW 201082

AX 201082 AY 201082 AZ 201082

2nd Prize – ₹5,00,000/-

AZ 328896

3rd Prize – ₹1,00,000/-

AN 374174

AO 274015

AP 908230

AR 840165

AS 195517

AT 288875

AU 903777

AV 335666

AW 328403

AX 360964

AY 162175

AZ 182796

4th Prize – ₹5,000/-

0308 1534 1631 2100 2710 3675 4721 4976 6374 6839 7369 7650 7756 7989 8445 9324 9664 9844

5th Prize – ₹2,000/-

3393 3599 5722 6123 7509 9377 9665

6th Prize – ₹1,000/-

0070 0147 1194 3115 3202 3294 3970 4129 4206 4949 4998 5252 5905 6289 6380 6534 6557 7323 7855 8218 8233 8656 8788 8945 8999 9671

7th Prize – ₹500/-

0097 0128 0136 0160 0225 0302 0400 0548 0672 0917 0944 1078 1108 1333 1911 2046 2369 2376 2654 2687 2928 2943 3242 3377 3990 4229 4396 4575 4602 4604 4670 4954 4985 5131 5409 5570 5649 5893 5972 6051 6372 6721 6793 7096 7122 7197 7227 7295 7417 7510 7517 7803 7863 7974 8049 8219 8313 8320 8345 8431 8457 8493 8604 8668 8699 8701 8914 8919 9051 9172 9642 9881

8th Prize – ₹100/

0015 0036 0113 0174 0186 0299 0313 0336 0391 0404 0465 0474 0603 0753 0947 1211 1356 1360 1425 1442 1590 1720 2040 2045 2065 2131 2194 2262 2377 2512 2580 2784 2799 2827 2870 2954 2986 3069 3075 3090 3433 3457 3466 3476 3541 3633 4002 4045 4051 4253 4293 4301 4305 4404 4545 4720 4868 4947 5062 5085 5090 5122 5139 5353 5435 5529 5731 5743 5753 5765 5773 5969 5974 6027 6033 6137 6181 6189 6285 6312 6456 6495 6552 6612 6753 6857 6951 7003 7022 7107 7115 7255 7352 7464 7535 7914 7973 8009 8057 8063 8163 8286 8450 8479 8602 8722 8767 8808 8811 8874 8966 8976 9062 9136 9187 9327 9368 9475 9575 9593 9676 9758 9960

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com