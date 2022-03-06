Kerala Lottery Result today on, 06 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. Participants can check their STHREE SAKTHI KR 539 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official SthreeSakthi SS-302 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The live Kerala lottery result 06.03.2022 may be seen here. People should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi KR539 Result.

Lottery Name Karuna Lottery KR539 Result Draw Code KR 539 Draw Name Karunya First Prize Rs. 80,00,000 Result date 6.3.2022 Result Time 3 – 4 PM Result Status Announced

Prize List for the Karunya KR-539 Lottery

Prize Prize Money 1st Rs. 80,00,000 Consolation Prize Rs. 8,000 2nd Rs. 5,00,000 3rd Rs. 1,00,000 4th Rs. 5,000 5th Rs. 2,000 6th Rs. 1,000 7th Rs. 500 8th Rs. 100

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com