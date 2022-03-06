Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 05:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kerala Lottery Result today on, 06 March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 05:40 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. Participants can check their STHREE SAKTHI KR 539 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official SthreeSakthi SS-302 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The live Kerala lottery result 06.03.2022 may be seen here. People should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi KR539 Result.

Lottery Name Karuna Lottery KR539 Result
Draw Code KR 539
Draw Name Karunya
First Prize Rs. 80,00,000
Result date 6.3.2022
Result Time 3 – 4 PM
Result Status Announced

Prize List for the Karunya KR-539 Lottery

Prize Prize Money
1st Rs. 80,00,000
Consolation Prize Rs. 8,000
2nd Rs. 5,00,000
3rd Rs. 1,00,000
4th Rs. 5,000
5th Rs. 2,000
6th Rs. 1,000
7th Rs. 500
8th Rs. 100

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 hour ago
Watch Video: A cat lover bathing a cute little kitten looks adorable

The cute little kitten gets submerged in a dish of soapy water...
2 hours ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 6 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 6 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
3 hours ago
Viral Video: Groom and his mother-in-law surprise the bride on the reception day

Wedding dance routines are usually a lot of fun to watch. In...
4 hours ago
Woman plays the piano in Ukraine war-hit at the Lviv Train Station on 'What A Wonderful World'

In the now-viral-video, a woman plays the piano in the Ukraine war-hit...
19 hours ago
Will Prince Harry and Prince William finally put their feud behind them?

Although Prince William and Prince Harry appear to have put their feud...
19 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 6th March #260 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 260 that was released today, 6th March,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ukraine
27 seconds ago
A reality star in the United States has raised a whopping $25 million for the Ukraine relief effort

According to The New York Post, US reality TV star Bethenny Frankel...
Ukraine
6 mins ago
Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from Mariupol

KIEV - Ukraine on Sunday started evacuating civilians from Mariupol, a port...
Sonya Hussyn exudes glam in glitzy mauve bridal attire
7 mins ago
Sonya Hussyn exudes glam in glitzy mauve bridal attire

Sonya Hussyn is a well-known Pakistani model and actress. The stunning diva...
Janhvi Kapoor
8 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi Kapoor as she turns 25, ‘I know I wasn’t around’

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been bombarded with...
Adsence Ad 300X600