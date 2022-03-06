Adsence Ad 160X600
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 06 March 2022
Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 06.03.22, Kerala Lottery Today The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. Participants can check their STHREE SAKTHI KR 539 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official SthreeSakthi SS-302 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. The live Kerala lottery result 06.03.2022 may be seen here. People should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi KR539 Result.
|Lottery Name
|Karuna Lottery KR539 Result
|Draw Code
|KR 539
|Draw Name
|Karunya
|First Prize
|Rs. 80,00,000
|Result date
|6.3.2022
|Result Time
|3 – 4 PM
|Result Status
|Announced
Prize List for the Karunya KR-539 Lottery
|Prize
|Prize Money
|1st
|Rs. 80,00,000
|Consolation Prize
|Rs. 8,000
|2nd
|Rs. 5,00,000
|3rd
|Rs. 1,00,000
|4th
|Rs. 5,000
|5th
|Rs. 2,000
|6th
|Rs. 1,000
|7th
|Rs. 500
|8th
|Rs. 100
