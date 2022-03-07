Kerala Lottery Result today on, 07 March 2022

Today’s Kerala Lottery 7.3.22 Live Result, WinWin W 658 Winners List: The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check their WinWin W-658 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official WinWin W-658 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery result 7.3.2022. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery WinWin W658 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 7.3.22 Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery Draw Code W 658 Draw Name WinWin First Prize Rs. 75,00,000 Result date 7.3.22 Result Time 3 to 4 PM Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-

WE 341120

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-

WA 341120 WB 341120

WC 341120 WD 341120

WF 341120 WG 341120

WH 341120 WJ 341120

WK 341120 WL 341120 WM 341120

2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-

WF 333152

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

WA 196515

WB 673212

WC 323942

WD 403305

WE 227744

WF 737971

WG 755255

WH 755988

WJ 965921

WK 359273

WL 745738

WM 825910

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

0750 0905 0941 1551 2026 2238 2387 3533 4432 4651 6640 7300 7840 8099 8282 8288 8865 9745

5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-

0653 3770 3922 5351 5365 5498 5973 6701 7920 9273

6th Price – Rs. 1,000/-

0866 0968 1771 1942 2280 3343 3410 3592 4881 6136 6612 7513 7536 8015

7th Price – Rs. 500/-

0112 0119 0376 0547 0563 0945 1183 1471 1482 1504 1818 1897 1932 1994 2091 2131 2271 2323 2399 2424 2425 2469 2860 3099 3313 3403 3532 3599 3919 4251 4523 4621 4841 5190 5506 5520 5760 5815 5976 5980 6007 6058 6139 6147 6243 6344 6512 6542 6949 6970 7011 7062 7083 7249 7287 7424 7430 7459 7559 7666 7688 7895 7953 8272 8496 8575 8591 8719 8803 8879 8904 8939 9022 9073 9139 9150 9318 9428 9516 9666 9785 9823

8th Price – Rs. 100/-

0083 0131 0147 0150 0208 0236 0340 0411 0661 0685 0689 0780 0843 0892 0951 0956 1017 1111 1132 1242 1363 1438 1469 1553 1556 1618 1640 1697 1762 1973 2017 2099 2146 2158 2523 2544 2550 2634 2664 2670 2682 2698 2721 2736 3054 3064 3122 3191 3208 3248 3393 3413 3455 3536 3656 3745 4261 4289 4349 4405 4419 4464 4513 4542 4597 4658 4744 4956 5093 5106 5255 5258 5274 5478 5556 5596 5630 5672 5680 5703 6055 6057 6066 6070 6224 6310 6361 6516 6644 6969 6980 7016 7056 7065 7303 7319 7471 7548 7690 7730 7736 7951 8039 8085 8181 8305 8318 8328 8460 8507 8830 8934 8936 8940 8998 9016 9111 9161 9272 9286 9292 9340 9541 9957 9972 9991

