Kerala Lottery Result today on, 07 March 2022
Today’s Kerala Lottery 7.3.22 Live Result, WinWin W 658 Winners List: The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check their WinWin W-658 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official WinWin W-658 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery result 7.3.2022. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery WinWin W658 Result.
|
|Lottery Name
|Kerala State Lottery
|Draw Code
|W 658
|Draw Name
|WinWin
|First Prize
|Rs. 75,00,000
|Result date
|7.3.22
|Result Time
|3 to 4 PM
|Result Status
|Published
1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-
WE 341120
Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-
WA 341120 WB 341120
WC 341120 WD 341120
WF 341120 WG 341120
WH 341120 WJ 341120
WK 341120 WL 341120 WM 341120
2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-
WF 333152
3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-
WA 196515
WB 673212
WC 323942
WD 403305
WE 227744
WF 737971
WG 755255
WH 755988
WJ 965921
WK 359273
WL 745738
WM 825910
4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-
0750 0905 0941 1551 2026 2238 2387 3533 4432 4651 6640 7300 7840 8099 8282 8288 8865 9745
5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-
0653 3770 3922 5351 5365 5498 5973 6701 7920 9273
6th Price – Rs. 1,000/-
0866 0968 1771 1942 2280 3343 3410 3592 4881 6136 6612 7513 7536 8015
7th Price – Rs. 500/-
0112 0119 0376 0547 0563 0945 1183 1471 1482 1504 1818 1897 1932 1994 2091 2131 2271 2323 2399 2424 2425 2469 2860 3099 3313 3403 3532 3599 3919 4251 4523 4621 4841 5190 5506 5520 5760 5815 5976 5980 6007 6058 6139 6147 6243 6344 6512 6542 6949 6970 7011 7062 7083 7249 7287 7424 7430 7459 7559 7666 7688 7895 7953 8272 8496 8575 8591 8719 8803 8879 8904 8939 9022 9073 9139 9150 9318 9428 9516 9666 9785 9823
8th Price – Rs. 100/-
0083 0131 0147 0150 0208 0236 0340 0411 0661 0685 0689 0780 0843 0892 0951 0956 1017 1111 1132 1242 1363 1438 1469 1553 1556 1618 1640 1697 1762 1973 2017 2099 2146 2158 2523 2544 2550 2634 2664 2670 2682 2698 2721 2736 3054 3064 3122 3191 3208 3248 3393 3413 3455 3536 3656 3745 4261 4289 4349 4405 4419 4464 4513 4542 4597 4658 4744 4956 5093 5106 5255 5258 5274 5478 5556 5596 5630 5672 5680 5703 6055 6057 6066 6070 6224 6310 6361 6516 6644 6969 6980 7016 7056 7065 7303 7319 7471 7548 7690 7730 7736 7951 8039 8085 8181 8305 8318 8328 8460 8507 8830 8934 8936 8940 8998 9016 9111 9161 9272 9286 9292 9340 9541 9957 9972 9991
