07th Mar, 2022. 05:29 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 07 March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

Today’s Kerala Lottery 7.3.22 Live Result, WinWin W 658 Winners List: The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check their WinWin W-658 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official WinWin W-658 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery result 7.3.2022. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery WinWin W658 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 7.3.22
Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery
Draw Code W 658
Draw Name WinWin
First Prize Rs. 75,00,000
Result date 7.3.22
Result Time 3 to 4 PM
Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 75,00,000/-

WE 341120

Consolation Prize – Rs. 8,000/-

WA 341120 WB 341120

WC 341120 WD 341120

WF 341120 WG 341120

WH 341120 WJ 341120

WK 341120 WL 341120 WM 341120

2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-

WF 333152

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

WA 196515

WB 673212

WC 323942

WD 403305

WE 227744

WF 737971

WG 755255

WH 755988

WJ 965921

WK 359273

WL 745738

WM 825910

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

0750  0905  0941  1551  2026  2238  2387  3533  4432  4651  6640  7300  7840  8099  8282  8288  8865  9745

5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-

0653  3770  3922  5351  5365  5498  5973  6701  7920  9273

6th Price – Rs. 1,000/-

0866  0968  1771  1942  2280  3343  3410  3592  4881  6136  6612  7513  7536  8015

7th Price – Rs. 500/-

0112  0119  0376  0547  0563  0945  1183  1471  1482  1504  1818  1897  1932  1994  2091  2131  2271  2323  2399  2424  2425  2469  2860  3099  3313  3403  3532  3599  3919  4251  4523  4621  4841  5190  5506  5520  5760  5815  5976  5980  6007  6058  6139  6147  6243  6344  6512  6542  6949  6970  7011  7062  7083  7249  7287  7424  7430  7459  7559  7666  7688  7895  7953  8272  8496  8575  8591  8719  8803  8879  8904  8939  9022  9073  9139  9150  9318  9428  9516  9666  9785  9823

8th Price – Rs. 100/-

0083  0131  0147  0150  0208  0236  0340  0411  0661  0685  0689  0780  0843  0892  0951  0956  1017  1111  1132  1242  1363  1438  1469  1553  1556  1618  1640  1697  1762  1973  2017  2099  2146  2158  2523  2544  2550  2634  2664  2670  2682  2698  2721  2736  3054  3064  3122  3191  3208  3248  3393  3413  3455  3536  3656  3745  4261  4289  4349  4405  4419  4464  4513  4542  4597  4658  4744  4956  5093  5106  5255  5258  5274  5478  5556  5596  5630  5672  5680  5703  6055  6057  6066  6070  6224  6310  6361  6516  6644  6969  6980  7016  7056  7065  7303  7319  7471  7548  7690  7730  7736  7951  8039  8085  8181  8305  8318  8328  8460  8507  8830  8934  8936  8940  8998  9016  9111  9161  9272  9286  9292  9340  9541  9957  9972  9991

