Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 05:27 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Kerala Lottery Result today on, 08 March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

08th Mar, 2022. 05:27 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Every day at 3 p.m., the Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results live on their website, and the official Sthree Sakthi SS-303 Results will be available at 4:00 p.m. The Kerala lottery result 08-3-2022 is updated live on keralalotteryresult.net. As a result, viewers should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-303 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today    08.3.2022

Lottery Name

               Kerala Lottery

Draw Code

    SS-303  

Draw Name

    Sthree Sakthi

First Prize

   75,00,000

Result date

               08.3.2022           

Result Time

              3 to 4 PM

Result Status

              Published

Kerala Lottery Result today on, 08 March 2022

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)

SB 319605

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

SA 319605  SC 319605

SD 319605  SE 319605

SF 319605  SG 319605

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

0395  0882  1630  1930  2733  3679  3867  3951  4456  4478  4960  6128  6462  7544  7775  8095  8543  9390

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0233  1247  1628  2011  2995  4672  4771  7212  7557  9998

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0419  1151  1371  1716  2113  2427  3265  4441  5413  5951  6271  6661  7721  7745  8173  8196  8598  8660  9030  9624

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0211  0290  0426  0684  0772  0794  1326  1871  1959  2010  2074  2334  2636  3433  3440  3724  3858  4067  4108  4415  4954  5004  5009  5130  5180  5248  5485  5725  5846  6113  6248  6493  6647  6695  6941  7205  7594  7723  7785  7787  7812  8123  8161  8264  8333  8437  8761  8972  9000  9762  9764  9997

7th Prize Rs.200/-

0549  0570  1024  1107  1239  1312  1366  1542  1652  1821  1971  2436  3273  3309  3680  3740  3878  3976  4048  4086  4199  4264  5605  5701  5890  6195  6422  6791  6834  6986  7287  7344  7560  7618  7928  8221  8447  8719  8938  9011  9100  9171  9268  9327  9690

8th Prize Rs.100/-

0017  0060  0079  0105  0134  0272  0376  0378  0414  0885  0952  0953  1062  1093  1149  1342  1357  1768  2108  2306  2496  2541  2559  2569  2610  2900  2939  3119  3213  3243  3253  3312  3327  3351  3510  3647  3661  3668  3728  3767  3770  3819  3842  3881  3922  3998  4011  4098  4317  4487  4519  4617  4641  4664  4677  4737  4754  4776  4906  5090  5123  5292  5344  5710  5767  5898  5921  5981  5996  6018  6034  6060  6086  6091  6121  6170  6210  6238  6242  6289  6325  6382  6386  6440  6475  6496  6512  6530  6551  6586  6796  6887  6923  6992  7087  7145  7228  7356  7470  7531  7725  7753  7780  7782  7868  7943  7949  8040  8119  8228  8456  8501  8785  8801  8985  9013  9048  9122  9214  9348  9353  9459  9481  9834  9929  9950

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

Read More

15 hours ago
Interesting facts about the Wonder of the Seas that you may not be aware of

While press releases will always highlight the most eye-catching features of a...
16 hours ago
Wordle Answer Today 8th March #262 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 262 that was released today, 8th March,...
17 hours ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 08 March 2022

Today, March 8, 2022, is the last day to get a free...
18 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Is that a GHOST? TikToker notices a person sitting next to her in the TV reflection.

The internet is a hotspot for bizarre and, at times, completely mind-boggling...
18 hours ago
Meet Kisbu, a balloon seller from Kerala who became an Internet sensation overnight

There is no denying that the internet is a powerful medium that...
19 hours ago
This Hungarian woman claims she is in love with her toy plane. No kidding

An aviation employee has taken her passion for planes to the next...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Camila Cabello
3 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Camila Cabello flashes on BBC’s The One Show amid Wardrobe Malfunction

Camila Cabello's wardrobe malfunctioned on BBC's The One Show this evening. While...
6 mins ago
Pete Davidson tries to downplay Kanye West’s threads

Pete Davidson is apparently "respecting the process" amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye...
Ray Quinn
8 mins ago
Ray Quinn and Emily Ashleigh’s relationship timeline, from their first meeting to the birth of their first child

Ray Quinn rose to prominence in the early 2000s on the Liverpool...
11 mins ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 8 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 08 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
Adsence Ad 300X600