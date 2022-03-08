Every day at 3 p.m., the Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the results live on their website, and the official Sthree Sakthi SS-303 Results will be available at 4:00 p.m. The Kerala lottery result 08-3-2022 is updated live on keralalotteryresult.net. As a result, viewers should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-303 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 08.3.2022 Lottery Name Kerala Lottery Draw Code SS-303 Draw Name Sthree Sakthi First Prize 75,00,000 Result date 08.3.2022 Result Time 3 to 4 PM Result Status Published

Kerala Lottery Result today on, 08 March 2022

1st Prize Rs.7,500,000/- (75 Lakhs)

SB 319605

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

SA 319605 SC 319605

SD 319605 SE 319605

SF 319605 SG 319605

3rd Prize Rs.5,000/-

0395 0882 1630 1930 2733 3679 3867 3951 4456 4478 4960 6128 6462 7544 7775 8095 8543 9390

4th Prize Rs.2,000/-

0233 1247 1628 2011 2995 4672 4771 7212 7557 9998

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0419 1151 1371 1716 2113 2427 3265 4441 5413 5951 6271 6661 7721 7745 8173 8196 8598 8660 9030 9624

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0211 0290 0426 0684 0772 0794 1326 1871 1959 2010 2074 2334 2636 3433 3440 3724 3858 4067 4108 4415 4954 5004 5009 5130 5180 5248 5485 5725 5846 6113 6248 6493 6647 6695 6941 7205 7594 7723 7785 7787 7812 8123 8161 8264 8333 8437 8761 8972 9000 9762 9764 9997

7th Prize Rs.200/-

0549 0570 1024 1107 1239 1312 1366 1542 1652 1821 1971 2436 3273 3309 3680 3740 3878 3976 4048 4086 4199 4264 5605 5701 5890 6195 6422 6791 6834 6986 7287 7344 7560 7618 7928 8221 8447 8719 8938 9011 9100 9171 9268 9327 9690

8th Prize Rs.100/-

0017 0060 0079 0105 0134 0272 0376 0378 0414 0885 0952 0953 1062 1093 1149 1342 1357 1768 2108 2306 2496 2541 2559 2569 2610 2900 2939 3119 3213 3243 3253 3312 3327 3351 3510 3647 3661 3668 3728 3767 3770 3819 3842 3881 3922 3998 4011 4098 4317 4487 4519 4617 4641 4664 4677 4737 4754 4776 4906 5090 5123 5292 5344 5710 5767 5898 5921 5981 5996 6018 6034 6060 6086 6091 6121 6170 6210 6238 6242 6289 6325 6382 6386 6440 6475 6496 6512 6530 6551 6586 6796 6887 6923 6992 7087 7145 7228 7356 7470 7531 7725 7753 7780 7782 7868 7943 7949 8040 8119 8228 8456 8501 8785 8801 8985 9013 9048 9122 9214 9348 9353 9459 9481 9834 9929 9950

