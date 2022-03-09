Kerala Lottery Result today on, 09 March 2022

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Kerala Lotteries releases the official Akshaya AK539 Kerala Lottery Result. The Lottery AK-539 result can be checked, searched, downloaded, and printed from this page. Today at 3 p.m., all AK 539 Results will be released live on www. Kerala lottery results.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 9.3.22 Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery Draw Code AK 539 Draw Name Akshaya First Prize Rs. 70,00,000 Result date 9.3.22 Result Time 3 to 4 PM Result Status Published

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

1st Price – Rs. 70,00,000/-

1) AA 253312 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-

1) AL 621919 (WAYANADU)

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

1) AA 312327 (THAMARASSERY)

2) AB 133429 (CHITTUR)

3) AC 663279 (KAYAMKULAM)

4) AD 345522 (IRINJALAKUDA)

5) AE 752712 (ATTINGAL)

6) AF 482381 (GURUVAYOOR)

7) AG 787796 (KOLLAM)

8) AH 912553 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

9) AJ 104713 (ERNAKULAM)

10) AK 840756 (KOTTAYAM)

11) AL 821660 (IDUKKI)

12) AM 643039 (PAYYANUR)

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

1561 2224 4146 4398 4953 4993 5370 6443 7153 7359 7622 8020 8160 8193 8278 8533 8714 9804

5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-

1494 1968 3068 5661 6018 6689 9036

6th Price – Rs. 1,000/-

0494 0554 1014 1017 1512 1579 2306 3576 3742 4079 4144 4390 4442 4540 4935 6047 6369 6416 6859 7021 7045 7071 7227 7450 7812 8407

7th Price – Rs. 500/-

0149 0175 0614 0633 0642 0859 0938 0974 1249 1377 1390 1470 1674 1712 1888 1950 2082 2156 2276 2356 2397 2406 2452 2639 2659 2718 2744 2782 2931 3144 3277 3532 3935 4314 4352 4424 4717 4746 4922 5032 5090 5353 5447 5489 5654 5765 5965 6078 6084 6229 6284 6393 6563 6779 6894 7106 7362 7431 7594 7763 7880 7902 8077 8126 8500 8563 8876 8893 9140 9526 9568 9716

