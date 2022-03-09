Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 05:43 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 09 March 2022

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Kerala Lotteries releases the official Akshaya AK539 Kerala Lottery Result. The Lottery AK-539 result can be checked, searched, downloaded, and printed from this page. Today at 3 p.m., all AK 539 Results will be released live on www. Kerala lottery results.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 9.3.22
Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery
Draw Code AK 539
Draw Name Akshaya
First Prize Rs. 70,00,000
Result date 9.3.22
Result Time 3 to 4 PM
Result Status Published

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

1st Price – Rs. 70,00,000/-

1) AA 253312 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

2nd Price – Rs. 5,00,000/-

1) AL 621919 (WAYANADU)

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

1) AA 312327 (THAMARASSERY)

2) AB 133429 (CHITTUR)

3) AC 663279 (KAYAMKULAM)

4) AD 345522 (IRINJALAKUDA)

5) AE 752712 (ATTINGAL)

6) AF 482381 (GURUVAYOOR)

7) AG 787796 (KOLLAM)

8) AH 912553 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

9) AJ 104713 (ERNAKULAM)

10) AK 840756 (KOTTAYAM)

11) AL 821660 (IDUKKI)

12) AM 643039 (PAYYANUR)

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

1561  2224  4146  4398  4953  4993  5370  6443  7153  7359  7622  8020  8160  8193  8278  8533  8714  9804

5th Price – Rs. 2,000/-

1494  1968  3068  5661  6018  6689  9036

6th Price – Rs. 1,000/-

0494  0554  1014  1017  1512  1579  2306  3576  3742  4079  4144  4390  4442  4540  4935  6047  6369  6416  6859  7021  7045  7071  7227  7450  7812  8407

7th Price – Rs. 500/-

0149  0175  0614  0633  0642  0859  0938  0974  1249  1377  1390  1470  1674  1712  1888  1950  2082  2156  2276  2356  2397  2406  2452  2639  2659  2718  2744  2782  2931  3144  3277  3532  3935  4314  4352  4424  4717  4746  4922  5032  5090  5353  5447  5489  5654  5765  5965  6078  6084  6229  6284  6393  6563  6779  6894  7106  7362  7431  7594  7763  7880  7902  8077  8126  8500  8563  8876  8893  9140  9526  9568  9716

