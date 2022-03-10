Kerala Lottery Result today on, 10 March 2022

The Kerala State Lotteries Department plans to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official Karunya plus KN-411 Results will be available on their official website at 4:00 p.m. Kerala lottery result 10.3.2022 is being updated here at keralalotteryresult.net. As a result, viewers should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-411 Result. Today’s Kerala Lottery Result is available in real time.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]

PV 722556 (PAYYANUR)

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

PN 722556 PO 722556

PP 722556 PR 722556

PS 722556 PT 722556

PU 722556 PW 722556

PX 722556 PY 722556 PZ 722556

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

PW 815643 (KANNUR)

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]

1) PN 628809 (PALAKKAD)

2) PO 197052 (PALAKKAD)

3) PP 777059 (KOZHIKKODE)

4) PR 847955 (THRISSUR)

5) PS 877583 (ADIMALY)

6) PT 147760 (KOTTAYAM)

7) PU 718998 (GURUVAYOOR)

8) PV 243005 (ERNAKULAM)

9) PW 809031 (KOTTAYAM)

10) PX 632384 (KOZHIKKODE)

11) PY 692007 (CHITTUR)

12) PZ 425848 (THRISSUR)

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0734 2214 2503 2643 2909 3073 4270 4730 4762 5229 6504 6910 7025 7466 7909 8223 8733 9960

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0595 1590 1594 1819 2113 2196 2377 2512 2567 2842 3217 3877 3964 4413 4974 5256 5880 5936 6131 6255 7195 7330 7506 7623 7871 8602 8652 8841 9135 9172 9365 9409 9794 9837

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0011 0017 0053 0059 0078 0173 0645 0711 0723 0737 1125 1132 1201 1213 1311 1381 1384 1514 1864 2172 2235 2315 2393 2432 2481 2822 3176 3312 3602 3643 3655 3686 3850 3871 4067 4108 4447 4734 4737 4743 4883 5150 5172 5224 5882 6000 6017 6103 6248 6253 6369 6586 6685 6752 6837 6933 7131 7135 7416 7666 7757 8099 8164 8218 8340 8354 8402 8461 8558 8699 8784 9000 9095 9379 9404 9412 9501 9538 9725 9751

7th Prize Rs.100/-

0137 0199 0328 0398 0418 0453 0608 0781 0946 1211 1218 1278 1338 1357 1362 1457 1607 1811 1846 1910 2062 2173 2259 2303 2312 2421 2436 2491 2497 2582 2583 2669 2712 2883 2960 3005 3053 3358 3504 3606 3646 3694 3730 3805 3807 3830 4087 4230 4298 4323 4373 4414 4433 4488 4583 4761 4842 4983 5077 5285 5313 5370 5432 5441 5601 5615 5640 5725 5773 5895 5939 6004 6060 6093 6116 6412 6469 6569 6723 6812 6868 6929 7048 7072 7148 7348 7520 7742 7772 7776 7792 7820 7920 7944 7968 8022 8025 8129 8230 8241 8252 8253 8406 8501 8512 8637 8648 8668 8909 8971 9061 9204 9219 9245 9276 9282 9293 9424 9555 9647 9682 9744 9769 9782 9801 9814

