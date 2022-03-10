Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:23 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 10 March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:23 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 10 March 2022

Kerala Lottery Result today on, 10 March 2022

The Kerala State Lotteries Department plans to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official Karunya plus KN-411 Results will be available on their official website at 4:00 p.m. Kerala lottery result 10.3.2022 is being updated here at keralalotteryresult.net. As a result, viewers should keep an eye on this website for the Today Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-411 Result. Today’s Kerala Lottery Result is available in real time.

Today’s Kerala Lottery Result is 10.3.2022

Lottery Name

               Kerala Lottery

Draw Code

    KN 411

Draw Name

    Karunya Plus

First Prize

   80,00,000

Result date

                 10.March.2022           

Result Time

              3 to 4 PM

Result Status

             Published

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

1st Prize Rs.8,000,000/- [80 Lakhs]

PV 722556 (PAYYANUR)

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

PN 722556  PO 722556

PP 722556  PR 722556

PS 722556  PT 722556

PU 722556  PW 722556

PX 722556  PY 722556  PZ 722556

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000/- [10 Lakhs]

PW 815643 (KANNUR)

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/- [1 Lakh]  

1) PN 628809 (PALAKKAD)

2) PO 197052 (PALAKKAD)

3) PP 777059 (KOZHIKKODE)

4) PR 847955 (THRISSUR)

5) PS 877583 (ADIMALY)

6) PT 147760 (KOTTAYAM)

7) PU 718998 (GURUVAYOOR)

8) PV 243005 (ERNAKULAM)

9) PW 809031 (KOTTAYAM)

10) PX 632384 (KOZHIKKODE)

11) PY 692007 (CHITTUR)

12) PZ 425848 (THRISSUR)

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-    

0734  2214  2503  2643  2909  3073  4270  4730  4762  5229  6504  6910  7025  7466  7909  8223  8733  9960

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-   

0595  1590  1594  1819  2113  2196  2377  2512  2567  2842  3217  3877  3964  4413  4974  5256  5880  5936  6131  6255  7195  7330  7506  7623  7871  8602  8652  8841  9135  9172  9365  9409  9794  9837

6th Prize Rs.500/-  

0011  0017  0053  0059  0078  0173  0645  0711  0723  0737  1125  1132  1201  1213  1311  1381  1384  1514  1864  2172  2235  2315  2393  2432  2481  2822  3176  3312  3602  3643  3655  3686  3850  3871  4067  4108  4447  4734  4737  4743  4883  5150  5172  5224  5882  6000  6017  6103  6248  6253  6369  6586  6685  6752  6837  6933  7131  7135  7416  7666  7757  8099  8164  8218  8340  8354  8402  8461  8558  8699  8784  9000  9095  9379  9404  9412  9501  9538  9725  9751

7th Prize Rs.100/-  

0137  0199  0328  0398  0418  0453  0608  0781  0946  1211  1218  1278  1338  1357  1362  1457  1607  1811  1846  1910  2062  2173  2259  2303  2312  2421  2436  2491  2497  2582  2583  2669  2712  2883  2960  3005  3053  3358  3504  3606  3646  3694  3730  3805  3807  3830  4087  4230  4298  4323  4373  4414  4433  4488  4583  4761  4842  4983  5077  5285  5313  5370  5432  5441  5601  5615  5640  5725  5773  5895  5939  6004  6060  6093  6116  6412  6469  6569  6723  6812  6868  6929  7048  7072  7148  7348  7520  7742  7772  7776  7792  7820  7920  7944  7968  8022  8025  8129  8230  8241  8252  8253  8406  8501  8512  8637  8648  8668  8909  8971  9061  9204  9219  9245  9276  9282  9293  9424  9555  9647  9682  9744  9769  9782  9801  9814

