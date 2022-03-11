Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:30 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022

Nirmal NR 267 Winners List: Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced.

The participants can check their NIRMAL NR-267 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official Nirmal NR-267 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery result, which is 11.3.2022. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR267 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 11.March.22
Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery
Draw Code NR 267
Draw Name Nirmal
First Prize Rs. 70,00,000
Result date 11.3.22
Result Time 3 to 4 PM
Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 70,00,000/-

2nd Price – Rs. 10,00,000/-

1) NX 246448 (MALAPPURAM)

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

1) NN 633028 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

2) NO 803574 (CHERTHALA)

3) NP 269954 (IRINJALAKUDA)

4) NR 918678 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

5) NS 239092 (KOTTAYAM)

6) NT 409045 (ERNAKULAM)

7) NU 115477 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

8) NV 424115 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

9) NW 715172 (VAIKKOM)

10) NX 182979 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

11) NY 336433 (CHITTUR)

12) NZ 684481 (PUNALUR)

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

0166  0338  0383  1223  1312  2038  2071  3418  4228  4233  4607  4739  5827  7220  8843  9175  9494  9595

5th Price – Rs. 1,000/-

0226  0633  0846  0919  1745  1825  2093  2395  2477  2567  2816  3045  3703  3929  4202  4507  4733  4844  5253  5494  6040  6301  6499  6530  6572  6750  6955  7139  7778  8117  8320  8404  9362  9466  9636  9950

6th Price – Rs. 500/-

0009  0049  0171  0183  0262  0328  0370  0428  0554  0849  1022  1131  1310  1381  1438  1546  1733  2039  2252  2271  2325  2357  2359  2371  2374  2575  2636  2999  3206  3268  3282  3558  3790  3903  3905  3940  3970  4168  4250  4320  4430  5045  5154  5277  5560  5587  5695  5983  6077  6100  6216  6389  6573  6697  6760  6822  6953  7090  7122  7263  7343  7399  7523  7571  8096  8206  8351  8458  8532  8626  9012  9129  9246  9325  9364  9620  9854  9863  9965

