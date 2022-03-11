Kerala Lottery Result today on, 11 March 2022

Nirmal NR 267 Winners List: Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced.

The participants can check their NIRMAL NR-267 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official Nirmal NR-267 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery result, which is 11.3.2022. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR267 Result.

Kerala Lottery Result Live Today 11.March.22 Lottery Name Kerala State Lottery Draw Code NR 267 Draw Name Nirmal First Prize Rs. 70,00,000 Result date 11.3.22 Result Time 3 to 4 PM Result Status Published

1st Price – Rs. 70,00,000/-

2nd Price – Rs. 10,00,000/-

1) NX 246448 (MALAPPURAM)

3rd Price – Rs. 1,00,000/-

1) NN 633028 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

2) NO 803574 (CHERTHALA)

3) NP 269954 (IRINJALAKUDA)

4) NR 918678 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

5) NS 239092 (KOTTAYAM)

6) NT 409045 (ERNAKULAM)

7) NU 115477 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

8) NV 424115 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

9) NW 715172 (VAIKKOM)

10) NX 182979 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

11) NY 336433 (CHITTUR)

12) NZ 684481 (PUNALUR)

4th Price – Rs. 5,000/-

0166 0338 0383 1223 1312 2038 2071 3418 4228 4233 4607 4739 5827 7220 8843 9175 9494 9595

5th Price – Rs. 1,000/-

0226 0633 0846 0919 1745 1825 2093 2395 2477 2567 2816 3045 3703 3929 4202 4507 4733 4844 5253 5494 6040 6301 6499 6530 6572 6750 6955 7139 7778 8117 8320 8404 9362 9466 9636 9950

6th Price – Rs. 500/-

0009 0049 0171 0183 0262 0328 0370 0428 0554 0849 1022 1131 1310 1381 1438 1546 1733 2039 2252 2271 2325 2357 2359 2371 2374 2575 2636 2999 3206 3268 3282 3558 3790 3903 3905 3940 3970 4168 4250 4320 4430 5045 5154 5277 5560 5587 5695 5983 6077 6100 6216 6389 6573 6697 6760 6822 6953 7090 7122 7263 7343 7399 7523 7571 8096 8206 8351 8458 8532 8626 9012 9129 9246 9325 9364 9620 9854 9863 9965

