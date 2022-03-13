Kerala Lottery Result today on, 13 March 2022
The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced.
The participants can check their KR-540 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official Nirmal KR-540 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery result, which is 11.3.2022. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery KR-540 Result.
1st Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs.80,00,000/-
KD 106268
Consolation Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs.8,000/-
KA 106268 KB 106268
KC 106268 KE 106268
KF 106268 KG 106268
KH 106268 KJ 106268
KK 106268 KL 106268 KM 106268
2nd Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 5,00,000/-
KL 674476
3rd Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 1,00,000/-
KA 669144
KB 784262
KC 615122
KD 141651
KE 423743
KF 959541
KG 176981
KH 359097
KJ 933388
KK 125052
KL 247753
KM 627511
4th Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 5,000/-
3500 2686 9215 4131 4945 5269 1452 2140 3147 1893 3542 8544 6524 8427 9220 5438 9780 6472
5th Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 2,000/-
1680 6078 7016 1022 0486 8289 2627 8903 8046 5700
6th Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 1000/-
4047 9572 4919 4175 4040 2943 5018 0146 5221 1543 9540 1938 0194 1183
