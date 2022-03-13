Kerala Lottery Result today on, 13 March 2022

KR-540 Winners List: Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result Live 11.3.22, Kerala Lottery Today Result The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced.

The participants can check their KR-540 winners list on this page. Kerala Lotteries used to announce the results live every day at 3 p.m., and the official Nirmal KR-540 Results PDF will be available on their official website after 4:15 p.m. We’ll keep you up to date on the latest Kerala lottery result, which is 11.3.2022. People should keep an eye on this page for the Today Kerala Lottery KR-540 Result.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today 13.3.2022 Result Lottery Department Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Department Draw Number 57th, 58th, 129th Draw held on 13th March 2021 Draw Name Dear Day, Dear Evening, and Dear Night Lottery Sambad First Award Rs. 1,00,00,000 {1 Crore} Result date 13 March 2022, Sunday Result Time Today 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM Result Status Published

1st Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs.80,00,000/-

KD 106268

Consolation Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs.8,000/-

KA 106268 KB 106268

KC 106268 KE 106268

KF 106268 KG 106268

KH 106268 KJ 106268

KK 106268 KL 106268 KM 106268

2nd Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 5,00,000/-

KL 674476

3rd Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 1,00,000/-

KA 669144

KB 784262

KC 615122

KD 141651

KE 423743

KF 959541

KG 176981

KH 359097

KJ 933388

KK 125052

KL 247753

KM 627511

4th Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 5,000/-

3500 2686 9215 4131 4945 5269 1452 2140 3147 1893 3542 8544 6524 8427 9220 5438 9780 6472

5th Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 2,000/-

1680 6078 7016 1022 0486 8289 2627 8903 8046 5700

6th Prize Kerala Lottery – Rs. 1000/-

4047 9572 4919 4175 4040 2943 5018 0146 5221 1543 9540 1938 0194 1183

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com