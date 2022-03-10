Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:58 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Lorraine Kelly faces a terrifying BOMB THREAT after a package addressed to her sparks an evacuation of ITV

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 04:58 am
Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine Kelly faces a terrifying BOMB THREAT after a package addressed to her sparks an evacuation of ITV

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Lorraine Kelly, an ITV favourite, was named on a suspicious package that caused all of ITV’s studios to be evacuated and shows to be pulled from the air today.

The daytime television legend was the intended recipient of a box that was intercepted by the network’s security personnel before it reached her, resulting in a terrifying mass evacuation from the building.

 

TV’s biggest names, including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, were quickly escorted out of the west London complex as police arrived and conducted a thorough investigation into the unidentified item.

The 62-year-old host was said to be “very concerned” about being a potential target – but it’s unclear what the package actually contained. Experts are thought to have removed it since then.

“Word quickly spread that whatever the box contained was addressed to Lorraine,” a source said.

“Everyone at ITV loves her, so everyone was upset and concerned about the whole thing.” Fortunately, no one was hurt, but it was a frightening experience for everyone.”

The broadcaster was taken offline for approximately two hours, with shows such as This Morning and Loose Women affected and replaced by pre-recorded content.

“Due to a suspected security alert, the building from which ITV daytime broadcast was safely evacuated,” an ITV spokesperson said.

“The problem has been resolved, and staff have returned to the building after the police gave the all-clear.” We apologise for the disruption in the schedule, and we have now resumed normal programming.”

Lorraine has been one of ITV’s most recognisable faces for decades, beginning as a correspondent on TV-AM in 1984 before becoming a host and moving on to GMTV and, later, her own eponymous daily magazine show.

During the scare, all live shows were switched to pre-recorded compilations.

When This Morning returned from a commercial break at 12.14pm, the titles played again, this time with Holly and Phil in an old video.

“Welcome to This Morning,” Phillip said in a clip recorded in case of an emergency. We can’t be with you live today, so we’ve prepared some of our best bits for you to enjoy.”

The hosts gave no indication that they would not be back on air after the commercials, with Holly saying, “See you after the break.”

However, they did not return, with the “emergency” show replacing live action from the studio.

The chaos continued into the schedule, with a pre-recorded episode of Loose Women airing in place of the advertised live show at 12.30pm.

At the bottom of the screen, a caption read, “This is a pre-recorded programme.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed that the area had been evacuated due to the discovery of a “suspicious” item.

“At 11:14 a.m. on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City,” they said.

“A suspicious item was discovered, according to reports.”

“As a precaution, the area was evacuated, and the White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.”

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

Read More

36 mins ago
I'm pregnant at 17 and don't understand why it irritates people – my grandmother, mother, and sister were all teen mothers, and there are so many advantages

When it comes to deciding when to have children, there is no...
41 mins ago
I had a large tattoo of my FACE inked on my belly... Trolls label me a narcissist, but I see nothing wrong with that

WHEN IT COMES TO TATTOOS, IT'S NO SURPRISE THAT SOME PEOPLE DECIDE...
1 hour ago
People don't believe I'm a 41-year-old mom; they think I'm much younger – here are the four skincare tips I swear by

ONE BEAUTIFUL MOTHER has left everyone perplexed about her true age after...
1 hour ago
When I was giving birth, I pushed so hard that my eye bulged out – it's more common than you think

A NEW MOTHER has revealed yet another terrifying complication that can occur...
2 hours ago
A 23-year-old teaching assistant, bought his 14-year-old student 'his favourite sweets' and McDonald's before intimate relationship

A TEACHING ASSISTANT who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old student purchased...
2 hours ago
Carer, 26, 'hugged and kissed' vulnerable teen and said she LOVED him

A CAREER who had a "INTIMATE" relationship with a vulnerable teen told...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Rapist
6 mins ago
Rapist who evaded justice for two years was found guilty of abusing a 10-year-old girl

A RAPIST who went unnoticed for two years after cops missed him...
Russia-Ukraine conflict
13 mins ago
Live updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict: Putin’s red line’ on chemical weapons could lead to Nato intervention as Russian elites ‘deploy’

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of genocide following Russia's "barbaric" bombing of...
England WAGS
17 mins ago
England Wags will stay on a luxury boat during the Qatar World Cup in order to drink alcohol and avoid the country’s strict alcohol laws.

WAGS and families from England's World Cup squad will stay on a...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
18 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 11th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 11,...
Adsence Ad 300X600