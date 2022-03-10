Lorraine Kelly faces a terrifying BOMB THREAT after a package addressed to her sparks an evacuation of ITV

Lorraine Kelly, an ITV favourite, was named on a suspicious package that caused all of ITV’s studios to be evacuated and shows to be pulled from the air today.

The daytime television legend was the intended recipient of a box that was intercepted by the network’s security personnel before it reached her, resulting in a terrifying mass evacuation from the building.

TV’s biggest names, including Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, were quickly escorted out of the west London complex as police arrived and conducted a thorough investigation into the unidentified item.

The 62-year-old host was said to be “very concerned” about being a potential target – but it’s unclear what the package actually contained. Experts are thought to have removed it since then.

“Word quickly spread that whatever the box contained was addressed to Lorraine,” a source said.

“Everyone at ITV loves her, so everyone was upset and concerned about the whole thing.” Fortunately, no one was hurt, but it was a frightening experience for everyone.”

The broadcaster was taken offline for approximately two hours, with shows such as This Morning and Loose Women affected and replaced by pre-recorded content.

“Due to a suspected security alert, the building from which ITV daytime broadcast was safely evacuated,” an ITV spokesperson said.

“The problem has been resolved, and staff have returned to the building after the police gave the all-clear.” We apologise for the disruption in the schedule, and we have now resumed normal programming.”

Lorraine has been one of ITV’s most recognisable faces for decades, beginning as a correspondent on TV-AM in 1984 before becoming a host and moving on to GMTV and, later, her own eponymous daily magazine show.

During the scare, all live shows were switched to pre-recorded compilations.

When This Morning returned from a commercial break at 12.14pm, the titles played again, this time with Holly and Phil in an old video.

“Welcome to This Morning,” Phillip said in a clip recorded in case of an emergency. We can’t be with you live today, so we’ve prepared some of our best bits for you to enjoy.”

The hosts gave no indication that they would not be back on air after the commercials, with Holly saying, “See you after the break.”

However, they did not return, with the “emergency” show replacing live action from the studio.

The chaos continued into the schedule, with a pre-recorded episode of Loose Women airing in place of the advertised live show at 12.30pm.

At the bottom of the screen, a caption read, “This is a pre-recorded programme.”

A spokesperson for the Met Police confirmed that the area had been evacuated due to the discovery of a “suspicious” item.

“At 11:14 a.m. on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City,” they said.

“A suspicious item was discovered, according to reports.”

“As a precaution, the area was evacuated, and the White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed.”

“The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs.

“An investigation is ongoing.”