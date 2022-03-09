Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:22 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Lottery results LIVE – Powerball winning numbers will be drawn TONIGHT, ahead of the massive Mega Millions jackpot on 03/11/22.

Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 02:22 am
Powerball winning numbers

Lottery results LIVE – Powerball winning numbers will be drawn TONIGHT, ahead of the massive Mega Millions jackpot on 03/11/22.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

WITHOUT a Powerball winner on March 5, tonight’s lucky winner receives a $99 million jackpot with a cash value of $67.9 million.

Powerball draws are held at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the March 8 draw were 18, 7, 64, 38, 58, and Megaball 24. The Megaplier was set to 3x.

The Mega Millions winner on March 11th will receive a whopping $20 million.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, the Mega Millions lottery is drawn.

Set for life New Yorker

Christina Merry of New York won $5,000 A Week For Life after playing the Set For Life scratch-off game of the New York Lottery.

She chose to accept the prize as a single lump sum payment, which means she will receive more than $2 million.

“I’m going to pay some bills first, and then we’ll see,” Merry told the New York Lottery.

Facebook scroll miracle

After scrolling through her Facebook, a Michigan resident won a $5 million jackpot.

Patch reported that after seeing a post about a lottery win in Kent County, the woman checked her ticket and discovered she had won the grand prize.

The lucky winner intends to spend her winnings on debt repayment and travel.

When did Powerball drawings begin?

Powerball was introduced in the United States in 1992.

In January 2016, it set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion.

Winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee shared the record prize.

When are lottery drawings held?

Powerball draws are held at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, the Mega Millions lottery is drawn.

Winning on two identical tickets

Scotty Thomas, of North Carolina, said he was watching a basketball game on TV when he realised he hadn’t filled out his Lucky for Life tickets.

The dump truck driver, 49, from Fayetteville, told the North Carolina Education Lottery:

“I went ahead and filled it out again, and my son asked why there were two different amounts listed the next morning.” ‘I think I filled it out twice,’ I realised.

Following the draw on November 27, 2021, Thomas won $25,000 per year for the rest of his life on both tickets.

He chose to receive a lump sum of $780,000 rather than yearly payments, and he intends to invest in his business, pay off debts, and treat his family.

After taxes, the dump truck driver took home around $550,000.

 

 

Read More

2 hours ago
Zara Noor Abbas gets mad at Bilawal Bhutto's ‘Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai’

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March demonstration...
2 hours ago
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Today 10 March 2022

Today is the last day to redeem your PUBG code. Check the...
2 hours ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 10 March 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code Today, 10 March 2022, Get Garena Free Fire...
5 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto's 'Kaampein Taang Rahi Hai' trends on Twitter with hilarious memes

Bilawal Bhutto was speaking at the end of a 10-day Awami March...
7 hours ago
Sand artist from Portugal creates art in support of Ukrainians

Vitor Raposo, a Portuguese sand artist, devoted one of his sand paintings...
7 hours ago
Bodybuilding contest debut of Slap Fighting Championship in Ohio

The Arnold Schwarzenegger-founded Slap Fighting Championship made its debut in Ohio at...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Donald Trump
12 mins ago
Donald Trump’s plane made ’emergency landing after one of the engines FAILED.’

ON SATURDAY, FORMER President Donald Trump's plane was forced to make an...
Kylie Jenner
18 mins ago
Kylie Jenner takes fans inside her massive all-pink Kylie Cosmetics office for new Hulu reality show promo clip

In a new preview for the Kardashians' Hulu reality show, KYLIE Jenner...
Katie Price
22 mins ago
Katie Price shares adorable photos with her terminally ill mother Amy and sister Sophie to commemorate International Women’s Day

KATIE PRICE has shared a touching photo with her terminally ill mother...
Kim Kardashian
25 mins ago
Kim Kardashian opens up about romance with Pete Davidson

All those who are still perplexed about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's...
Adsence Ad 300X600