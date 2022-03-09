Lottery results LIVE – Powerball winning numbers will be drawn TONIGHT, ahead of the massive Mega Millions jackpot on 03/11/22.

WITHOUT a Powerball winner on March 5, tonight’s lucky winner receives a $99 million jackpot with a cash value of $67.9 million.

Powerball draws are held at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for the March 8 draw were 18, 7, 64, 38, 58, and Megaball 24. The Megaplier was set to 3x.

The Mega Millions winner on March 11th will receive a whopping $20 million.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, the Mega Millions lottery is drawn.

Set for life New Yorker

Christina Merry of New York won $5,000 A Week For Life after playing the Set For Life scratch-off game of the New York Lottery.

She chose to accept the prize as a single lump sum payment, which means she will receive more than $2 million.

“I’m going to pay some bills first, and then we’ll see,” Merry told the New York Lottery.

Facebook scroll miracle

After scrolling through her Facebook, a Michigan resident won a $5 million jackpot.

Patch reported that after seeing a post about a lottery win in Kent County, the woman checked her ticket and discovered she had won the grand prize.

The lucky winner intends to spend her winnings on debt repayment and travel.

When did Powerball drawings begin?

Powerball was introduced in the United States in 1992.

In January 2016, it set a world record jackpot of $1.586 billion.

Winners from California, Florida, and Tennessee shared the record prize.

When are lottery drawings held?

Powerball draws are held at 11 p.m. ET on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET, the Mega Millions lottery is drawn.

Winning on two identical tickets

Scotty Thomas, of North Carolina, said he was watching a basketball game on TV when he realised he hadn’t filled out his Lucky for Life tickets.

The dump truck driver, 49, from Fayetteville, told the North Carolina Education Lottery:

“I went ahead and filled it out again, and my son asked why there were two different amounts listed the next morning.” ‘I think I filled it out twice,’ I realised.

Following the draw on November 27, 2021, Thomas won $25,000 per year for the rest of his life on both tickets.

He chose to receive a lump sum of $780,000 rather than yearly payments, and he intends to invest in his business, pay off debts, and treat his family.

After taxes, the dump truck driver took home around $550,000.