Mardi Grass 2022: ‘Biggest party in the world’ Mardi Gras returns to New Orleans

On Fat Tuesday, revellers dressed in traditional purple, green, and gold came out to celebrate New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020. Back-to-back parades and marches through the French Quarter and beyond are part of the fun, with masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces.

Even with officers working 12-hour shifts on Mardi Gras and the days leading up to the end of the Carnival season, parade routes are shorter than usual because there aren’t enough police for the standard ones.

However, with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers declining globally and 92 percent of the city’s adults at least partially vaccinated, parades and other festivities are returning after a season without them.

“I love Mardi Gras,” said Todd Hebert, who was dressed in a purple jacket with sequined lapels, a pale blue tutu with pink stripes, and a black hat with small horns on the top and a fringe of pink feathers as he rode the ferry across the Mississippi River on Tuesday to take part in the festivities.

“It’s the best time of the year. Last year was sad,” he said. Costumed revellers gathered before dawn to watch the North Side Skull & Bone Gang, dressed as skeletons, awaken the city’s Treme neighbourhood and remind everyone of their mortality. From then on, it was “Let the good times roll,” with celebrations taking place in nearly every corner of the city, culminating in a ceremonial clearing of Bourbon Street at midnight.

Crowds waited in blankets along Jackson Avenue in the city’s Central City neighbourhood for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club’s parade, which began decades ago as a mockery of white festivities, with Black float riders dressed in blackface and grass skirts. People wore sequined jackets, children played football with throws caught in previous parades, and speakers on the back of a truck blared “Mardi Gras Mambo.”

“To me, this is Christmas. “I’d rather miss Christmas than Mardi Gras,” said Bo Ski Love, who was waiting for the parade with his son. He described last year as “disappointing.” He still cooked a turkey at home and drove around to see how other people decorated their homes.

“It’s the biggest party in the world,” he said.