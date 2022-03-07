Meet Kisbu, a balloon seller from Kerala who became an Internet sensation overnight

There is no denying that the internet is a powerful medium that can turn anyone into a celebrity overnight. People like Ranu Mondal, Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy Sahdev Dirdo, and Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar owe their sudden fame to the internet. And now there’s another name to add to the list. A girl who sells balloons in crowded places in Kerala became an internet celebrity after modelling for a rather attractive photoshoot by a wedding photographer.

Arjun Krishnan, a photographer from Kerala, first noticed the girl at the Andalur Kavu festival. Her position appeared to be ideal for a perfect shot, which he managed to capture. Arjun also showed the photo to the girl and her mother, who both seemed pleased with the outcome. Kisbu is a balloon seller in Kerala who comes from a Rajasthani family.

Arjun shared his click on social media, and the response was overwhelming. His friend Shreyas also took a picture of Kisbu, which quickly went viral. Following the overwhelming response, someone contacted Kisbu’s family to arrange a makeover photoshoot for her. It became a reality thanks to the assistance of a stylist named Remya.

Arjun is ecstatic about the response he received for the photoshoot and is overjoyed that he was able to make a difference in someone else’s life.