Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:02 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Meet Kisbu, a balloon seller from Kerala who became an Internet sensation overnight

Web Desk BOL News

07th Mar, 2022. 11:02 pm
Meet Kisbu

Meet Kisbu, a balloon seller from Kerala who became an Internet sensation overnight

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

There is no denying that the internet is a powerful medium that can turn anyone into a celebrity overnight. People like Ranu Mondal, Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy Sahdev Dirdo, and Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar owe their sudden fame to the internet. And now there’s another name to add to the list. A girl who sells balloons in crowded places in Kerala became an internet celebrity after modelling for a rather attractive photoshoot by a wedding photographer.

Arjun Krishnan, a photographer from Kerala, first noticed the girl at the Andalur Kavu festival. Her position appeared to be ideal for a perfect shot, which he managed to capture. Arjun also showed the photo to the girl and her mother, who both seemed pleased with the outcome. Kisbu is a balloon seller in Kerala who comes from a Rajasthani family.

See pic here:

balloon seller

Arjun shared his click on social media, and the response was overwhelming. His friend Shreyas also took a picture of Kisbu, which quickly went viral. Following the overwhelming response, someone contacted Kisbu’s family to arrange a makeover photoshoot for her. It became a reality thanks to the assistance of a stylist named Remya.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PHOTO MAN (@photoman_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PHOTO MAN (@photoman_official)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PHOTO MAN (@photoman_official)

Arjun shared his click on social media, and the response was overwhelming. His friend Shreyas also took a picture of Kisbu, which quickly went viral. Following the overwhelming response, someone contacted Kisbu’s family to arrange a makeover photoshoot for her. It became a reality thanks to the assistance of a stylist named Remya.

Arjun is ecstatic about the response he received for the photoshoot and is overjoyed that he was able to make a difference in someone else’s life.

Read More

4 hours ago
Suhana Khan shares her 9 year-old brother AbRam's gamer side

Suhana Khan posted a photo of her younger brother AbRam on Instagram...
5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 3 brides who nailed the wedding dress

The goal of a bridal trousseau is to dazzle the audience. Making...
5 hours ago
Kiara Advani looks breathtaking in a peach Lehenga

Kiara Advani is overjoyed since her sister Ishita Advani has started a new...
5 hours ago
Check out Kangana Ranaut's hit movie 'Queen' completes 8 years

This female-centric film was premiered in theatres throughout the world eight years...
6 hours ago
Netflix starts #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri campaign for Women’s Day

Netflix has created a unique campaign #HarKahaaniHaiZaruri to commemorate 'great stories' on...
6 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu shares her Netflix’s Women’s Day special release

Taapsee Pann, a Bollywood actor, finds herself "lucky" to be a part...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
4 mins ago
PPP has always served the country: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that puppet Imran...
Sumbul Iqbal
4 mins ago
Sumbul Iqbal looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Sumbul Iqbal is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and a model. She was...
Kenedi Anderson
9 mins ago
Who Is Kenedi Anderson’s Father, Justin Anderson, from ‘American Idol’?

American Idol is back, and contestant Kenedi Anderson wowed the judges and...
IMF warns Somalia aid could lapse amid election delays
12 mins ago
IMF warns Somalia aid could lapse amid election delays

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 (AFP) - The IMF on Monday renewed its warning...
Adsence Ad 300X600