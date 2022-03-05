Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 08:36 pm
Mega Millions winning numbers, Friday, March 4, 2022

Mega Millions winning numbers
Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, March 4, 2022:

11 – 19 – 28 – 46 – 47 and Megaball 5

Megaplier was 4x

The jackpot was an estimated $113 million with a cash option of $77 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Recent winner:$426 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in California

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $85 million with a cash option of $56.6 million, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball winner:$185.3 million Powerball jackpot winning ticket sold in Connecticut

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy

Top Mega Millions jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  6. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  7. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
  8. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California
  9. $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania
  10. $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida

 

.

