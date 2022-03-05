Mega Millions winning numbers, Friday, March 4, 2022

Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, March 4, 2022:

11 – 19 – 28 – 46 – 47 and Megaball 5 Megaplier was 4x

The jackpot was an estimated $113 million with a cash option of $77 million, according to the Mega Millions website.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $85 million with a cash option of $56.6 million, according to the Powerball website.

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy

Top Mega Millions jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida

