Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma responds to claims that she is “another rich footballer’s kid living off their daddy’s money” after launching her own bikini business

Michael Owen’s daughter has denied that her famous father funded her new bikini business, saying, ‘I’m doing this on my own back.’

Gemma Owen, 18, debuted her first OG Beachwear collection last week, which featured sizzling shots of the Team GB dressage champion modelling bikinis.

She received mostly positive feedback, but some trolls claimed Gemma is just “another rich footballer’s kid living off their daddy’s money,” which she categorically denies.

‘I got given some money for my birthday and that was my budget. I quickly ran out of that and there are so many more things that I want to do with the brand but I am going to have to wait now until the money comes back in.

‘I am extremely lucky but I would say my dad has actually been… not tight, but he’s been quite tough. He said this is your budget and I’m not funding this.’

Gemma is the eldest of four children born to ex-England and Liverpool player Michael, 42, and wife Louise.

She is now the same age as the ex-Three Lions star was when he scored his famous solo goal against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, which catapulted him to international prominence.

Gemma says Michael – who played Doughnuts on the most recent season of The Masked Singer – has always encouraged her with dressage, but her mother, Louise, has been more involved with her new venture.

‘My father has pushed more with sports, but my mother has always drilled it into me and my sisters how important it is to have something of your own,’ she explained.

Cheshire-based Gemma ventured into fashion after reflecting on her dressage career, fearing that the sport would not financially support her in the long run.

‘I would say that throughout my school years, I always had the idea that I wanted dressage to be my career and how I wanted to make my money, but it wasn’t until the last few years of school that I really thought about it,’ she says.

‘I thought, what else do I want to do if not dressage?’ What causes do I care about? What else do I enjoy? That’s how it started, and I tried to turn it into a business.’

It was also a thrill for her to star in her own campaign, modelling some of her own collection.

‘It’s turned out that way. I was really nervous about it at first, I have never modelled or anything before, everything is new to me.

‘Even that in itself, modelling, it was so scary but it’s all good. With a photographer that I have never met before – getting into a bikini and getting your photo taken… I was like ‘ah okay.’

Thankfully for Michael, it’s likely Gemma will only be parading in bikinis to promote her fashion range as she’s ruled out ever appearing on Love Island.

The ITV2 dating series has form for approaching relatives of famous celebrities, including Dani Dyer, Tommy Fury and Curtis Pritchard, but Gemma – who is single – says her dad would not approve.

She says: ‘I watch Love Island every summer but right now it’s not something I would consider doing because I am not looking for love at the moment.

‘Some of the challenges on Love Island, they’re quite out there. I’m not sure I would be able to kiss 10 boys in a row but I do think it’s a great show.

‘But boys aren’t on the cards right now and my dad wouldn’t be very happy at all if I came back and said ‘I’m going on Love Island.’

‘I would need to wait until I’ve moved out!’