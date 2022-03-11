Murderer who raped a 5-month-pregnant mother before killing her, her son, and a stranger will be sentenced to death in prison

A TWISTED triple murderer will die in prison after killing three people in six days, including a pregnant mother.

“Extremely dangerous”Anthony Russell, 39, was sentenced to life in prison today for murdering a mother, her son, and a complete stranger.

He pleaded guilty to the murders of Julie Williams, 58, and her son David Williams, 32, on October 25 and October 21, 2020, in separate flats in Coventry.

He also admitted to the murder of Nicole McGregor, 31, who was discovered three days later in woodland near Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.

Russell was also convicted of raping Nicole following a retrial at Warwick Crown Court.

He has now been sentenced to life in prison for the three murders and will never be released.

In sentencing the heinous murderer in his absence, Justice Wall told him: “I have no doubt that this is a case that fits the description of being exceptionally serious.

“You are a man who is willing to use extreme violence on anyone.

“You are extremely dangerous to both those who know you and those who don’t.

“None of these crimes were committed at random or without a reason. There were three murders, each of which occurred at a different time and in a different location.

“Each was the result of a separate, sustained, and brutal murderous act. Each involved the use of severe violence.”

He also ruled that Russell was unusually dangerous and manipulative, implying that the full life sentence was “just punishment.”

Russell assaulted Nicole, a pregnant mother from Leamington, just hours after she showed him a picture of her baby scan.

A chilling CCTV video shows her walking alone with her assailant just minutes before the heinous attack.

Russell spoke to Nicole’s partner about their baby after murdering her, saying callously, “I bet you can’t wait for it to be born.”

Nicole’s mother said in a victim impact statement, “She was caring, she was kind, and behind her barriers, she had a heart of gold.”

“Losing Nicole in the manner that we did has destroyed us as a family.”

Sick Russell had already attacked David Williams with a lanyard and dumped his body under the bed, where police discovered it five days later, covered in 87 injuries.

Russell later claimed he killed a man who “had sex with his girlfriend.”

Russell strangled David’s mother, Julie, in a “violent and sustained attack” in which she was hit on the head and neck five times.

Julie suffered 113 separate injuries as a result of Russell’s callous murder after she discovered he had already murdered her son.

During the trial, the jury was shown CCTV footage of Nicole walking alongside Russell at 7.45 p.m. on October 26.

‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’

“This is the last time Nicole is seen alive,” said Prosecutor Zoe Johnson QC of the video.

“It appears that Nicole has agreed to walk with the defendant into Newbold Comyn just three hours after meeting the defendant.”

“We believe the defendant enticed Nicole to the Comyn for drugs rather than sex.”

“The defendant murdered Nicole McGregor shortly after that photograph was taken, just hours after they met.”

Despite knowing she was dead, he pretended to assist Nicole’s partner in her search for her after the murder.

Russell fled the area by stealing a car from a pensioner, prompting a national manhunt.

Russell rang the pensioner’s doorbell for directions, but when he was distracted, he hit him over the head with a brick.

In the violent attack, he left the 78-year-old with a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

On October 30, the killer was apprehended after police discovered the stolen Ford C-Max parked on a road near Burton-upon-Trent, Staffs.

“I admit it, I did it,” he told officers as he was being booked into custody.