Web Desk BOL News

10th Mar, 2022. 05:15 pm
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 10 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 10 March 2022. Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List LIVE: Here you can check the Latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result, Nagaland Lottery Wednesday,10 March 2022, Nagaland State Lottery result, Nagaland Lottery Today.

Lottery Sambad Live Today 10 .March.2022 Result
Lottery Department Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Department
Draw Number 57th, 58th, 129th Draw held on 10th March 2021
Draw Name Dear Day, Dear Evening, and Dear Night Lottery Sambad
First Award Rs. 1,00,00,000 {1 Crore}
Result date Thursday, March 10, 2022
Result Time Today 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM
Result Status Published

Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM

