08th Mar, 2022. 05:17 pm
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 8 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 08 March 2022. Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List LIVE: Here you can check the Latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result, Nagaland Lottery Wednesday, March 008, 2022, Nagaland State Lottery result, Nagaland Lottery Today.

Lottery Sambad Live Today 8.March.2022 Result
Lottery Name Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery, West Bengal State Lottery Sambad
Draw Code 21, 115, 117
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Result Time 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM
Official Websites www.nagalandlotteries.com
Result Status Announced

Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM

