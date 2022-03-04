Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 05:25 pm
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 04 March 2022

Today, Friday, March 4, 2022, Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Are you looking for the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 4th March 2021 Result? So you’ve come to the right place. This website is the only place where you can find the results of the Nagaland State Lottery, Lottery Sambad, at 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m.

The Nagaland State Lottery Sambad is a well-known lottery in India. On this website, you may get the most recent Lottery Sambad Results on a daily basis. The Lottery Sambad results are available on this page every day at 1 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. Below are the results of the Nagaland State Lottery Sambad 4.3.2022.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today 04.March.2022 Result
Lottery Department Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Department
Draw Number 57th, 58th, 129th Draw held on 4th March 2021
Draw Name Dear Day, Dear Evening, and Dear Night Lottery Sambad
First Award Rs. 1,00,00,000 {1 Crore}
Result date Friday, March 4, 2022
Result Time Today 1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM
Result Status Published

Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM

Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM

