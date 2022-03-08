Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Mar, 2022. 12:31 am
Nerdle answer today 9 March 2022

Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, Nerdle Answer #49 Greetings, nerds! What do you have planned for the day? Guess what I’m going to say: Netflix and chill! As you work on today’s Nerdle Answer Equation, watch episodes of The Big Bang Theory.

Right? Or maybe it’s yours! Have you figured it out yet, or are you still pondering? Although Nerdle is one of the most exciting games for the brain, it might be irritating when you can’t locate the answer. Especially for nerds like us who must find the correct solution. So, if you’re on the verge of losing your mind, here’s Nerdle Answer #46 for Wednesday, March 9th, 2022.

How to Play Nerdle Game:

  • it is updated on a daily basis, providing users 24 hours to complete one puzzle.
  • You have six chances to guess the proper Nerdle equation.
  • 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 + – * / or = can be used.
  • There are several modes to choose from: Mini Nerdle, Classic Nerdle, and Instant Nerdle are three different types of nerdles.
  • At 12 a.m. GMT, 4 p.m. PST, 7 p.m. EST, 1 a.m. m. CET, 9 a.m. m. JST, 11 a.m. m. AET, a Nerdle equation is posted on the official Nerdle website. (At the same time, all around the world)

Today’s Nerdle Answer #49: 

6 0 / 5 – 6 = 6

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

