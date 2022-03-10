People call me a sl*g and tell me I should get a real job because I’m a lingerie model, but they’re just jealous

Liv Owens was moved to tears as she stared at the phone screen in front of her.

“You’re a jerk,” the comment said. “Fake Barbie,” a second said.

The now 24-year-old won the reality show True Love True Lies in 2018 and took home half of the £90,000 prize money, as well as a massive online following.

Liv, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, has used her celebrity to establish herself as a model and blogger, but it hasn’t been without its challenges.

She tells Fabulous that she is supporting Cybersmile and St. Moriz’s anti-bullying campaign: “There are a lot of trolls out there, and it can have an impact on your mental health.

“You can have hundreds of positive comments, but when you get a negative one, it sticks with you and makes you wonder, “Is there something wrong with me?”

“Trolls can be very personal – I’ve received some heinous comments in the past.” I’m not in contact with my biological father, and someone said something about it that stuck with me for about a year.



“I have no idea who that person was; it was a completely fake profile, and I think it’s so scary that anyone can sit behind an account, they don’t have to be verified with a passport or anything, and they can say whatever they want to you.”

“It has previously brought me to tears, which isn’t ideal because, at the end of the day, Instagram is just an app on your phone.”

“It’s amazing how one comment on a phone screen can make you feel so sad.”

Liv rose to prominence at the age of 20 on True Love True Lies, a reality show in which she and pal Louis Shaw had to convince the public (and their housemates) that they were a romantic couple.

She became a full-time model at the age of 22, working on page 3 shoots and posing on Instagram for brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Ann Summers, Look Fantastic, and Rebellious Fashion.

She now has just under 30,000 followers and says: “Trolls have called me a ‘fake,’ a ‘blonde,’ a ‘Barbie,’ and said that my looks are the only thing I have going for me because I have nothing going on upstairs.

“People notice when you put on a small amount of weight. If I lose weight, I’m labelled as ‘too skinny.’

Liv is currently in a nine-month relationship with her boyfriend, whom she wishes to remain anonymous.

She states: “I believe a lot of it is due to jealousy. When you work with brands, you get freebies, which is really nice, and I think people get jealous when they hear about it.

“That’s when they start saying things like ‘get a real job,’ which I hear all the time.

“I just wonder, if I’m not hurting anyone else, why do people feel the need to make these comments if it doesn’t affect them?

“People see a picture of a brand with the hashtag #ad and think it’s as simple as that, but it’s not.

“Some days I’m self-conscious and don’t want to get up and take pictures of myself all the time, but that’s my job.

“There’s a lot of pressure on me, especially with so many unreal girls on social media; you have to live up to a certain standard.

“People are getting better at this job, so I have to think about locations all the time, put outfits together, and get ready all the time.

“There aren’t many Instagrammable spots near where I live in Barnsley. As a result, I am frequently required to travel to Manchester, Leeds, or London.

“You have to consider things like hair extensions, make-up, and fake tanning the night before. There’s a lot to consider.”

Liv admits that putting on fake lashes can take an hour, and even without them, getting ready for a shoot takes an hour to an hour and a half.

She has this to say about her trolls: “I just think they must be extremely dissatisfied with themselves or their lives.

“It’s a shame they have to push it on someone else to make them feel bad as well.

“I believe they require all assistance possible, because I don’t see how doing so can make anyone feel better about themselves. But it clearly does, because why would they do it otherwise?

“‘You need to look at yourself and ask yourself, why am I doing this?’ I would tell them. What is going through your mind?

“I’d say ‘there’s obviously something there that you need to work on within yourself, you need to make yourself happy and stop putting hate onto other people’.