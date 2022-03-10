People don’t believe I’m a 41-year-old mom; they think I’m much younger – here are the four skincare tips I swear by

ONE BEAUTIFUL MOTHER has left everyone perplexed about her true age after revealing it.

Most people assumed she was in her twenties, but she’s actually twice her age – and it’s all thanks to her skincare routine.

TRETINOIN CREAM

First, Lancaster revealed she uses a tretinoin cream, which she attributed to “changing my skin.”

“I’m 41 years old and I credit this little tube right here,” she added.

Tretinoin can stimulate collagen production and has been shown in studies to improve the appearance of your skin.

She did warn, however, that tretinoin is not suitable for all skin types and that a dermatologist’s prescription is required.

VITAMIN C SERUM

She then raved about the SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum.

“The combination of all of these ingredients is what makes this so effective,” the model explained.

“Vitamin C is a popular ingredient right now, but it isn’t always effective.”

The combination of 15% pure vitamin C, 1% vitamin E, and 0.5 percent ferulic acid in this serum, according to SkinCeuticals, can improve “the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness, and brightens skin’s complexion.”

MOISTURIZER WITH PETROLATUM

Pond’s Dry Skin Facial Moisturizer, which costs around $6, is another product Lancaster “swears by.”

The use of petrolatum, also known as petroleum jelly, as a sealant elevates this moisturiser above the rest.

According to Cerave, a sealant “creates a physical barrier that prevents moisture from leaving the skin.”