Powerball lottery: Did you win the $90 million Powerball drawing on Monday? Winning numbers, live results (March 7, 2022)

The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has risen to $90 million, with a cash option of $61.7 million.

The winning numbers were 10, 43, 55, 59 and 67. The Powerball drawn was 2 with a Power Play of 3X.

While no one in the United States won the $83.7 million jackpot on Saturday, a pair of $1 million second-prize tickets were sold — one in Florida and one in Arizona. Each of the five numbers matched, but not the Powerball.