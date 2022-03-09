Powerball lottery: Did you win the $90 million Powerball drawing on Monday? Winning numbers, live results (March 7, 2022)
The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday’s lottery drawing has risen to $90 million, with a cash option of $61.7 million.
The winning numbers were 10, 43, 55, 59 and 67. The Powerball drawn was 2 with a Power Play of 3X.
No one won more than $200 with a single ticket in New Jersey.
The winning numbers for Saturday were 8, 23, 37, 52, and 63. The Powerball number drawn was 13 with a Power Play multiplier of 2X.
Furthermore, no one won the secondary, $10 million Double Play drawing, which took place after the main drawing on Saturday. The winning numbers for the Double Play were: 2, 25, 32, 33, and 50. The number drawn for the Double Play Powerball was 12.
The probability of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292,201,388 to 1. A player who buys a $2 ticket has a 1 in 11,688,053 chance of matching five numbers and winning at least $1 million, while the odds of winning the third prize of at least $50,000 are 913,129 to 1.
Powerball is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., the US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.
If players prefer to drop off claims and validate winning tickets in person, the New Jersey Lottery offices in Lawrence are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Claims can be dropped off at lottery headquarters in a secure drop box. This option is available for prizes worth more than $599.50.
If a player wins a prize of $25,000 or more (or otherwise prefers to submit claims in person), appointments to meet with lottery representatives in person can still be made by calling 1-800-222-0996.
