Pregnant mother of four killed in gruesome head-on collision; woman under the influence of a ‘cocktail of drugs’ charged with murder

Last year, an Alabama mother was killed in a gruesome head-on collision, and the woman who allegedly caused the collision has now been charged with murder.

Last July, Audra Mary Rogers was driving her Honda Pilot near Northport, Alabama. Her four young sons were buckled up in the back seat.

According to a police report obtained by AL.com, Anna Lea Dalrymple and her infant daughter were driving northbound in their 2007 Volvo when their vehicle crossed the centre line. Rogers tried to avoid the collision, but the vehicles collided.

Rogers, who was eight months pregnant at the time, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her four sons were all injured in the crash, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Dalrymple and her unrestrained daughter suffered serious injuries as well. According to AL.com, authorities tested her blood and discovered that she was under the influence of “a cocktail of drugs,” including methadone, Xanax, Klonopin, and Gabapentin.

Dalrymple, 36, has been charged with reckless murder in the death of Rogers. According to the outlet, she also faces four counts of first-degree assault for injuries to Rogers’ sons, as well as domestic violence and reckless endangerment for injuring her own infant daughter in the wreck.

Dalrymple was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on February 24, according to PEOPLE. She was released the same day after posting a bond of $137,500. She has not yet entered a plea, and there is no attorney authorised to speak on her behalf, according to online records. PEOPLE’s message to Dalrymple was not returned right away.

Those who knew Rogers are still mourning the loss of the caring mother and beauty queen who was crowned World’s Ms. Alabama Tourism in 2021. Rogers, a professional bodybuilder, also held three state powerlifting records.

A family friend of Rogers’ has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the boys’ ongoing recovery and care.