Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:37 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a 25-year-old Ukrainian actress Alexandra Korendyuk

Web Desk BOL News

13th Mar, 2022. 06:37 pm
Alexandra Korendyuk

Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a 25-year-old Ukrainian actress Alexandra Korendyuk

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

TYCOON Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a stunning 25-year-old actress with Ukrainian ancestors.

According to reports, the sanctioned oligarch is secretly dating Alexandra Korendyuk, an entrepreneur and TV star who appeared in the Russian show You’re All P***ing Me Off.

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, 55, was linked to Ms Korendyuk by Russian gossip columnist Bozhena Rynska after he was formally disqualified as a director of the club by the Premier League yesterday.

The same journalist first revealed that Abramovich, a father of seven, was set to marry his third wife, Dasha Zhukova — with whom he was married from 2008 to 2018.

Alexandra is said to be the founder of the Institute of Music Initiatives, a non-profit organisation that assists aspiring musicians.

Rynska revealed last October, four months before the invasion of Ukraine, that Red Rom was romantically involved with her.

“Roman Abramovich’s new girlfriend is very interesting,” she said.

“At the start of the year, rumours circulated that Alexandra Korendyuk had won the oligarch’s heart.”

“There is very little information about the girl, but it is said that she is the founder of a company in the music industry.

“Abramovich’s date has also tried her hand as an actress.”

One of them, a five-story Georgian townhouse in London’s Belgravia, is thought to have recently been used by two of his children.

Sofia, 27, is another of his daughters who is said to use the West Sussex mansion and has posted glamorous vacation photos from the Caribbean.

She also posted an anti-war message on Instagram, saying, “The biggest and most successful of Kremlin propaganda is that most Russians support Putin.”

However, the family’s comfortable UK lifestyle is now in jeopardy as ministers prepare plans to seize British properties owned by Putin-connected oligarchs without compensation.

According to Cabinet sources, Levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove proposed housing Ukrainian refugees in the opulent homes.

The oligarch’s whereabouts were unknown as of yesterday, but his £500 million superyacht, Solaris, was tracked to Montenegro.

Abramovich, who was said to have “vetted” Putin when he became Russian Prime Minister in 1999, has vanished from public view, with reports that he is hiding out in Moscow.

However, there is speculation that he is in Israel, where he owns a £65 million mansion in Herzliya and land outside of Tel Aviv.

 

Read More

30 mins ago
Deepika Padukone to Karisma Kapoor, who wore sheer organza saree better?

Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a well-known designer in the Indian fashion industry. The...
39 mins ago
Dwayne Bravo grooves on Dance Meri Rani hook step with a friend

There's no doubt that Guru Randhawa's hit song 'Dance Meri Rani', which...
42 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood's 'pin drop silence' on The Kashmir Files

On Sunday morning, Kangana Ranaut resorted to social media to express her...
59 mins ago
Shilpa Shetty shares a photo of binge-eating with Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday joined Shilpa Shetty for her latest Sunday...
1 hour ago
Netizens impressed: A musician played Pink Panther's theme song on the sitar

We have the perfect video to show you how the internet is...
2 hours ago
Karisma Kapoor embraces Madhuri Dixit in a warm hug

One of the finest films of the 1990s was Dil Toh Pagal...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Brett Renaud
3 seconds ago
US journalist Brett Renaud was KILLED by Russia’s forces as they attacked a military base near Poland

According to Kyiv police, an American journalist was killed by Russian troops...
Malaika Arora
2 mins ago
Malaika Arora flaunts her new hairstyle in the latest video

Malaika Arora, a Bollywood diva, has a knack for winning our hearts...
Ukrainian girl
3 mins ago
Thrilling situation As a judge rules that she can travel to Kyiv to rescue her, a Ukrainian girl begs her mother in Britain to “take me away.”

A HEARTBREAKING video, which a judge saw before allowing a mother to...
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins
4 mins ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco reunites with her twins

Charlene is a former Olympic swimmer and Princess of Monaco. Albert II,...
Adsence Ad 300X600