Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a 25-year-old Ukrainian actress Alexandra Korendyuk

TYCOON Roman Abramovich is romantically linked to a stunning 25-year-old actress with Ukrainian ancestors.

According to reports, the sanctioned oligarch is secretly dating Alexandra Korendyuk, an entrepreneur and TV star who appeared in the Russian show You’re All P***ing Me Off.

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, 55, was linked to Ms Korendyuk by Russian gossip columnist Bozhena Rynska after he was formally disqualified as a director of the club by the Premier League yesterday.

The same journalist first revealed that Abramovich, a father of seven, was set to marry his third wife, Dasha Zhukova — with whom he was married from 2008 to 2018.

Alexandra is said to be the founder of the Institute of Music Initiatives, a non-profit organisation that assists aspiring musicians.

Rynska revealed last October, four months before the invasion of Ukraine, that Red Rom was romantically involved with her.

“Roman Abramovich’s new girlfriend is very interesting,” she said.

“At the start of the year, rumours circulated that Alexandra Korendyuk had won the oligarch’s heart.”

“There is very little information about the girl, but it is said that she is the founder of a company in the music industry.

“Abramovich’s date has also tried her hand as an actress.”

One of them, a five-story Georgian townhouse in London’s Belgravia, is thought to have recently been used by two of his children.

Sofia, 27, is another of his daughters who is said to use the West Sussex mansion and has posted glamorous vacation photos from the Caribbean.

She also posted an anti-war message on Instagram, saying, “The biggest and most successful of Kremlin propaganda is that most Russians support Putin.”

However, the family’s comfortable UK lifestyle is now in jeopardy as ministers prepare plans to seize British properties owned by Putin-connected oligarchs without compensation.

According to Cabinet sources, Levelling-up Secretary Michael Gove proposed housing Ukrainian refugees in the opulent homes.

The oligarch’s whereabouts were unknown as of yesterday, but his £500 million superyacht, Solaris, was tracked to Montenegro.

Abramovich, who was said to have “vetted” Putin when he became Russian Prime Minister in 1999, has vanished from public view, with reports that he is hiding out in Moscow.

However, there is speculation that he is in Israel, where he owns a £65 million mansion in Herzliya and land outside of Tel Aviv.