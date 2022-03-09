Shane Warne’s last photograph shows the cricket legend walking through a Thai villa just hours before his death

Shane Warne’s final photograph shows the cricket legend walking through a Thai villa just hours before his death.

Warne was last seen on CCTV returning to Sumujana Villas with shirts draped over his arm after visiting his tailor, Parsuram Panday.

The father-of-three was photographed wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and a hat as he walked back to his room for a massage before settling in to watch Australia’s Test cricketers take on Pakistan.

His tailor, Parsuram, 44, said the leg-spin bowling champion, who had called in for a suit fitting at midday last Friday, was looking forward to relaxing on the Thai island of Koh Samui.

Nonetheless, his business manager, Andrew Neophitou, discovered him collapsed in his room at 5 p.m. and declared him dead at 7 p.m.

“I love cricket, and Shane Warne was a hero of mine,” Parsuram said. It was a great honour to make his suits.

“He was supposed to pick up his clothes on Saturday or Sunday, so I was shocked to learn that he had died.” I was heartbroken.

“When he walked into the shop, he was overjoyed, strong, and full of life and energy.”

After leaving Parsuram’s shop, smoker Warne — who took 708 wickets in 145 Tests over 15 years — ate Vegemite on toast with an island friend before returning to the villa for a massage.

Warne was later discovered unresponsive by a friend, and an autopsy revealed that the cricket legend died suddenly of a heart attack.

Tom Hall, a friend of his, has since shared the poignant last photo taken of the cricket legend as he smiled brightly into the camera.

According to his manager, James Erskine, he had just completed a “extreme” and “ridiculous” 14-day liquid diet.

And, according to police, Warne had complained of chest pains and seen a doctor about his heart just weeks before his death.

Officers also cited information from the cricketer’s family, which confirmed he suffered from asthma and heart problems.

Warne had chest pains before his death, according to Superintendent Yuttana Sirisombat, and “had seen a doctor about his heart.”

Meanwhile, police have questioned two massage girls who were the last people to see Warne alive.

They were seen on CCTV arriving at the villa where the cricket legend was staying last Friday, but cops have not linked them to his death.

Warne’s body was transported by ambulance to Australia, where a state funeral will be held at his beloved Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The star’s bereaved family paid tribute to the “much loved” ace, with his parents Keith and Brigette calling his death “a tragedy we will never be able to come to terms with.”

“Finding words to adequately express our sadness is an impossible task for us, and looking forward to a future without Shane is inconceivable,” they added. “Hopefully, the mountain of happy memories we all have will help us cope with our ongoing grief.”

Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer, 20, praised him as the “best father.”