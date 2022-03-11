Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 04:19 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Since the war, Chinese interest in Ukrainian mail-order brides’ has more than doubled

Web Desk BOL News

12th Mar, 2022. 04:19 am
mail order brides

Since the war, Chinese interest in Ukrainian mail-order brides’ has more than doubled

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

As people from all over the world flock to Ukrainian restaurants and book Airbnbs to show their support for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks, Chinese men are looking for Ukrainian brides.

Since the war began last month, there has been a surge in interest in Ukrainian brides on an online dating site that matches Chinese men with Eastern European women.

Service for matching people According to Vice, Meilishka reported that interest in Ukrainian women increased from five to nearly ten inquiries per day.

“Now, many clients are asking for Ukrainian girls,” Pavel Stepanets, the dating service’s Russian owner, told Vice.

“These clients are aware that these Ukrainian girls are depressed and would consider China to be a safe haven.” “As a result, the Chinese men believe that these girls will consider marrying a Chinese man,” he explained.

Meilishka currently has 748 Ukrainian women looking for Chinese husbands, according to their website, and advertises itself as the cheapest, largest, and “most flexible” site in the business.

The website provides men with various packages ranging from 6,700 to 80,000 Chinese yuan ($1,060 to $12,700) to be set up with a dating coach and women from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.

Stepanets asserts Meilishka has 70 Chinese men actively looking for a bride and has successfully matched eight to nine married couples.

The “mail-order bride” industry has grown in popularity in China in recent years, as men’s inability to find a native match has been exacerbated by the country’s skewed gender ratio as a result of the one-child policy.

After nearly 35 years of the contentious population control policy, the country now has an overwhelming male-to-female ratio because families chose to terminate or give away female children in order to have sons, whom they believe have a better chance of supporting the family.

Meanwhile, Ukraine faces the inverse problem of an unequal gender ratio, with more women than men in the country.

Chinese men, according to Stepanets, prefer Eastern European women because “they are not as demanding about wealth,” despite the fact that Chinese women are “some of the most beautiful in the world.”

MailOrderBrideAdvisor.com, for example, describes Ukrainian women as “feminine, tender, and attentive,” which is sexist and racist.

For years, Chinese men have made jokes and memes offering to house young female “Ukrainian beauties,” a disturbing phenomenon that has dramatically increased since Putin led Russia to invade Ukraine.

“Sheltering homeless Ukrainian girls,” said a Weibo user named Niruomeixiongjiubiexiong before being banned.

“Those who are young, beautiful, unmarried, and fit will be given priority.” “The war is cruel, but people are full of love,” wrote another online user.

“I am withdrawing my participation in the debate over Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.” “However, because of my humanitarian beliefs, I am open to taking in Ukrainian teenage girls who have become homeless as a result of the war,” one post stated.

“I only care if pretty Ukrainian women can be safely imported into China,” another user wrote.

Social media platforms such as Sina Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter; Douyin, a short-video platform similar to TikTok; and the WeChat social media app have all begun to crack down on users who make inappropriate mentions of the war, but the disturbing sentiment behind the messages persists.

The increased fetishization of Ukrainian women is yet another dark chapter in the horrifying war that has erupted.

Read More

4 hours ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 12 March 2022

Today is the last day to get a free Fire Redeem Code...
6 hours ago
Murderer who raped a 5-month-pregnant mother before killing her, her son, and a stranger will be sentenced to death in prison

A TWISTED triple murderer will die in prison after killing three people...
6 hours ago
After his son died, his father was charged with murder after he was filmed forcing the boy, 6, to run on a treadmill for "being too fat."

A NEW JERSEY father has been charged with murder in connection with...
7 hours ago
Director Nadeem Baig stood in support of Sana Javed

Renowned director Nadeem Baig shared the positive work experiences he's had with...
8 hours ago
Heidi Montag eats raw animal liver and bull's testicles in order to 'boost fertility.'

Last month, she shocked her fans by filming herself chewing on a...
9 hours ago
A teaching assistant Hannah Harris who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old student told his parents she was his girlfriend's mother

Before having intimate relations  with him in a car park, a teaching...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Aliia Roza
7 mins ago
Ex-Russian spy Aliia Roza who fell in love with the target criticises Putin, saying, ‘He’ll stop at nothing.’

A former Russian spy who claims to have been trained in the...
USD to PKR
14 mins ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 12th March 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Gold Rate in Pakistan
19 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 12th March 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (March 12,...
Putin
24 mins ago
Putin has been accused of ‘insane delirium’ over allegations that the ‘enemy’ is spreading biological weapons

VLADIMIR PUTIN has been accused of "insane delirium" in response to allegations...
Adsence Ad 300X600