Since the war, Chinese interest in Ukrainian mail-order brides’ has more than doubled

As people from all over the world flock to Ukrainian restaurants and book Airbnbs to show their support for Ukraine in the face of Russian attacks, Chinese men are looking for Ukrainian brides.

Since the war began last month, there has been a surge in interest in Ukrainian brides on an online dating site that matches Chinese men with Eastern European women.

Service for matching people According to Vice, Meilishka reported that interest in Ukrainian women increased from five to nearly ten inquiries per day.

“Now, many clients are asking for Ukrainian girls,” Pavel Stepanets, the dating service’s Russian owner, told Vice.

“These clients are aware that these Ukrainian girls are depressed and would consider China to be a safe haven.” “As a result, the Chinese men believe that these girls will consider marrying a Chinese man,” he explained.

Meilishka currently has 748 Ukrainian women looking for Chinese husbands, according to their website, and advertises itself as the cheapest, largest, and “most flexible” site in the business.

The website provides men with various packages ranging from 6,700 to 80,000 Chinese yuan ($1,060 to $12,700) to be set up with a dating coach and women from Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.

Stepanets asserts Meilishka has 70 Chinese men actively looking for a bride and has successfully matched eight to nine married couples.

The “mail-order bride” industry has grown in popularity in China in recent years, as men’s inability to find a native match has been exacerbated by the country’s skewed gender ratio as a result of the one-child policy.

After nearly 35 years of the contentious population control policy, the country now has an overwhelming male-to-female ratio because families chose to terminate or give away female children in order to have sons, whom they believe have a better chance of supporting the family.

Meanwhile, Ukraine faces the inverse problem of an unequal gender ratio, with more women than men in the country.

Chinese men, according to Stepanets, prefer Eastern European women because “they are not as demanding about wealth,” despite the fact that Chinese women are “some of the most beautiful in the world.”

MailOrderBrideAdvisor.com, for example, describes Ukrainian women as “feminine, tender, and attentive,” which is sexist and racist.

For years, Chinese men have made jokes and memes offering to house young female “Ukrainian beauties,” a disturbing phenomenon that has dramatically increased since Putin led Russia to invade Ukraine.

“Sheltering homeless Ukrainian girls,” said a Weibo user named Niruomeixiongjiubiexiong before being banned.

“Those who are young, beautiful, unmarried, and fit will be given priority.” “The war is cruel, but people are full of love,” wrote another online user.

“I am withdrawing my participation in the debate over Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.” “However, because of my humanitarian beliefs, I am open to taking in Ukrainian teenage girls who have become homeless as a result of the war,” one post stated.

“I only care if pretty Ukrainian women can be safely imported into China,” another user wrote.

Social media platforms such as Sina Weibo, the Chinese version of Twitter; Douyin, a short-video platform similar to TikTok; and the WeChat social media app have all begun to crack down on users who make inappropriate mentions of the war, but the disturbing sentiment behind the messages persists.

The increased fetishization of Ukrainian women is yet another dark chapter in the horrifying war that has erupted.