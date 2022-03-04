Airbnb host ‘planted hidden cameras and took 2,000 pics and videos of guests having sex’

The host of an Airbnb has been charged with spying on guests having sex and recording over 2,000 videos and photos.

Jay Allee, 54, is accused of installing a camera in his cabin in Comfort, Texas, to spy on guests.

According to police, a guest discovered the hidden camera, which was disguised as a power adaptor and wifi router, while the woman he was staying with was taking a shower.

He discovered it while searching for ways to find hidden recording devices on the internet.

The guest claimed the camera was pointing at the bed, but Allee explained that he had it set up to watch the sunrise naked or in pyjamas.

After examining the camera, a tablet, phones, and laptops he owned, police discovered Allee had been recording people for a year.

There were 2,100 photos and videos of people who were naked, half-dressed, or having sex.

Bianca Zuniga-Goldwater, who represents 17 of the guests at Allee’s AirBnB, described the situation as a “real life scary movie.”

Allee was charged with four counts of invasive visual recording after his arrest in November.

He is now facing 15 counts in lawsuits accusing him of intentionally causing emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

Allee’s lawyer, Nico LaHood, stated that his client is “looking forward to his day in court,” and that he is innocent.

According to an AirBnB spokesperson, “the reported criminal behaviour of this bed-and-breakfast owner is outrageous, and he and his property have been banned from Airbnb.”

“Our law enforcement operations team has been assisting the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office with their investigation.”