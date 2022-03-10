The father of a teaching assistant who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old boy by Wilko DEFENDS the pervert, saying, ‘She just wants to help.’
THE DAD OF A TEACHING ASSISTANT who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old boy in a Wilko parking lot has DEFENDED his daughter.
Hannah Harris, 23, “just wanted to help” when she started working at a school in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, according to Jason.
The teaching assistant was found guilty of sexual activity with a child yesterday after posing as “his girlfriend’s mother” to conceal their relationship.
Jason has spoken out in support of his daughter following her conviction, claiming that the family intends to file an appeal.
“We are fully supporting her,” he said today, speaking exclusively to The Sun from his home in Bedfordshire. We’re not going to give up on her.
“I don’t believe what was revealed in court.
“We are currently discussing an appeal with her solicitor.”
“She shouldn’t have been doing that job in the first place.” She was much too young. She was in that job because she wanted to help people; that’s what she does.
“She’s very very good natured. Anyone she’s ever worked for before and still working for now speak very highly of her.
“And she’s still working right now.”
Harris was found guilty yesterday of having sex with the boy in a Wilko parking lot.
She pretended to be the mother of the victim’s fictitious girlfriend, “Kayla,” and spoke to his parents about their relationship.
Olivia, she said, was her name, and she lived in Baldock, Hertfordshire.
“Seems Kayla and… (the boy) are getting along well, so I am happy to ferry them around,” Harris wrote in one text.
Harris was discovered in January 2020 by the boy’s older brother.
The boy admitted that “Olivia” and “Kayla” were made up names.
Harris, of Henlow, Bedfordshire, pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child between December 2019 and January 2020.
On three of the four charges, she was found not guilty.
They were said to have happened three times on Dunstable Downs and once at her house.
Prosecutor Simon Wilshire told St Albans crown court: “Both parents believed they had spoken to Olivia on the phone and his mum had exchanged texts.
“The names Kayla and Olivia were fictions to hide the fact they were meeting up.
“The parents were in fact talking to Ms Harris as that was the number they had been given for Olivia.”
“When the parents became aware, they realised they had unwittingly facilitated the contact,” Mr Wilshire said. The boy had duped them into thinking he was seeing someone his own age.”
“As a teaching assistant at his school, she (Harris) would have known his age – such activity is a criminal offence regardless of whether he thought himself to be a willing party,” he continued.
Harris began working at the school in the IT department in 2018, and then moved on to become a Teaching Assistant in 2019.
When questioned by police, she stated that the first contact occurred when he sent her an Instagram message.
She stated that she responded and that communication continued until she agreed to meet with him outside of school hours.
