The father of a teaching assistant who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old boy by Wilko DEFENDS the pervert, saying, ‘She just wants to help.’

THE DAD OF A TEACHING ASSISTANT who had intimate relations with a 14-year-old boy in a Wilko parking lot has DEFENDED his daughter.

Hannah Harris, 23, “just wanted to help” when she started working at a school in Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire, according to Jason.

The teaching assistant was found guilty of sexual activity with a child yesterday after posing as “his girlfriend’s mother” to conceal their relationship.

Jason has spoken out in support of his daughter following her conviction, claiming that the family intends to file an appeal.

“We are fully supporting her,” he said today, speaking exclusively to The Sun from his home in Bedfordshire. We’re not going to give up on her.

“I don’t believe what was revealed in court.

“We are currently discussing an appeal with her solicitor.”

“She shouldn’t have been doing that job in the first place.” She was much too young. She was in that job because she wanted to help people; that’s what she does.

“She’s very very good natured. Anyone she’s ever worked for before and still working for now speak very highly of her.