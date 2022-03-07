This Hungarian woman claims she is in love with her toy plane. No kidding

An aviation employee has taken her passion for planes to the next level. How so, you ask? She declared that she had discovered love for the first time with a toy plane and that it was the best partner she had ever had. Sandra, the woman, even kisses her toy plane and wishes it a good morning and night.

In January, the 28-year-old from Budapest, Hungary, began her romance with the toy. She affectionately refers to it as Luffancs and purchased it online for 600 pounds (approximately Rs 60,796). “I don’t know why I love him; I just do,” Sandra told the Mirror.

“He’s beautiful and my soulmate. He is the first thing I see in the mornings and the last thing when I go to sleep. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she added. As per a report in the Mirror, Sandra first became obsessed with planes aged three and dreamed about working with them throughout her teenage years.

In 2021, she will also begin working in the aviation industry. Sandra, however, decided to pursue a relationship with the toy plane after their relationship ended last year. She even claimed to have fallen in love for the first time and that Luffancs is the best partner she has ever had.

“I have never felt like this with a partner before. For the first time in my life, I am in love. I have always liked planes, more than the average person. “If I go away for the weekend, I make sure I take him with me. He’s always there for me,” Sandra quoted further.

“I’m not too sure if I will go back to a human relationship,” she remarked.