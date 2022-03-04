Uncertainty reigns as a 21-year-old student dies after being abandoned at a hospital after a night out with friends

A university student died six hours after being dropped off at a hospital unresponsive after a night out with friends.

Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, 21, was taken to a hospital in New Orleans at 7 a.m. on Saturday and died an hour later.

She had reportedly been out with a friend earlier that night at a pre-Mardi Gras Carnival parade in New Orleans.

After the parade, the 21-year-old, a business administration junior at the University of New Orleans, met up with some other friends at a bar before being driven to her boyfriend’s home in Harahan.

Ciaya decided to call an Uber in the middle of the night to take her to her apartment to check on her dog, Zoe.

Reese White, her roommate, claimed Ciaya arrived at the apartment with her Uber driver and then told her she needed to “go find her car.”

‘She said, “This is my friend, Reese,” Reese told WWLTV. “I only recently met him.” “You need to stop getting in the car with strangers,” I told her, but she claimed he was her Uber driver.

She went on to say that Ciaya appeared drunk and that she tried to persuade her to stay at home, but the student insisted that the Uber driver was ‘her friend,’ and that she needed to find her car.

Robert Torres, one of Ciaya’s other friends, later called her at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday morning after hearing the driver ask her, “Do you like to party?”