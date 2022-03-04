Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:24 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Uncertainty reigns as a 21-year-old student dies after being abandoned at a hospital after a night out with friends

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 08:24 pm

Uncertainty reigns as a 21-year-old student dies after being abandoned at a hospital after a night out with friends

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A university student died six hours after being dropped off at a hospital unresponsive after a night out with friends.

Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, 21, was taken to a hospital in New Orleans at 7 a.m. on Saturday and died an hour later.

She had reportedly been out with a friend earlier that night at a pre-Mardi Gras Carnival parade in New Orleans.

After the parade, the 21-year-old, a business administration junior at the University of New Orleans, met up with some other friends at a bar before being driven to her boyfriend’s home in Harahan.

Ciaya decided to call an Uber in the middle of the night to take her to her apartment to check on her dog, Zoe.

Reese White, her roommate, claimed Ciaya arrived at the apartment with her Uber driver and then told her she needed to “go find her car.”

‘She said, “This is my friend, Reese,” Reese told WWLTV. “I only recently met him.” “You need to stop getting in the car with strangers,” I told her, but she claimed he was her Uber driver.

She went on to say that Ciaya appeared drunk and that she tried to persuade her to stay at home, but the student insisted that the Uber driver was ‘her friend,’ and that she needed to find her car.

Robert Torres, one of Ciaya’s other friends, later called her at around 1.30 a.m. on Saturday morning after hearing the driver ask her, “Do you like to party?”

 

Read More

56 mins ago
A pregnant woman is horrified after discovering maggots in her soft drink

A pregnant woman was shocked and disgusted when she discovered maggots at...
2 hours ago
Horoscope Today March 04, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today March 04: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
3 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 04 March 2022

Kerala Lottery results are provided by the Kerala Government's lottery department. Kerala...
3 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 04 March 2022

Today, Friday, March 4, 2022, Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Are you looking...
18 hours ago
Watch Video : Models Walk in Eerie Silence as Armani Holds Fashion Show Without Music in Support of Ukraine

Needless to say, music is an essential component of a fashion show....
20 hours ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 04 March 2022

For On the 4th of March in the year 2022, you can...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Saba Qamar Nauman Ijaz's ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ won hearts before its release
24 seconds ago
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz’s ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ won hearts before its release

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz, two versatile actors in the industry, have...
Zara Noor Abbas’s exquisite photos, take a look
6 mins ago
Zara Noor Abbas’s exquisite photos, take a look

Zara Noor Abbas is a stunning Pakistani actress. She was born on...
Airbnb bathroom
12 mins ago
After discovering a hidden camera in an Airbnb bathroom, a woman was horrified

A horrified woman claims she discovered a hidden camera watching her in...
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
17 mins ago
Imran can’t frighten PPP leaders and workers thru NAB, Peca ordinance, claims Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said, “This puppet...
Adsence Ad 300X600