Watch Video: Aaj Mujhe Mat Roko: Woman’s Crazy Dance Moves Amuse People, but Many Attempt to Stop Her

The internet is a treasure trove of interesting and funny videos that will keep you entertained for hours. One such video has surfaced online, showing a woman dancing in an unusual manner and refusing to stop. The video, which appears to have been shot in a village, depicts a saree-clad woman dancing her heart out, complete with killer expressions. A few people gathered there, presumably her family members, try to stop her, but she is unconcerned. While some people sit there amusedly watching her, others record her dance on their phones. It’s unclear whether she was drunk, having a good time, or for some other reason.

The video was shared on Instagram by the Ghantaa account, which frequently shares trending memes and viral videos.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes | comedy (@ghantaa)

The hilarious dance has received over 1.5 lakh likes and a slew of amusing comments and reactions. “Me after listening to kacha badam for the hundredth time,” one user wrote, while another asked, “Is she drunk?”