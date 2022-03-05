Watch Video: Air Hostess Soothes Crying Toddler Until He Falles Asleep

A heartwarming video has gone viral in which a flight attendant can be seen soothing a crying little boy on the flight. Netizens praised the flight attendant for being so gentle with the toddler on the flight from Brasilia to Cuiaba in Brazil.

The video was shared on Instagram by the Good News Movement page. In the video, the air hostess is seen holding the crying boy in her arms and attempting to calm him down. While standing in the aisle, she rocks him back and forth in her arms. The mother continues to cuddle and rock the child until he falls asleep.

The flight attendant had previously brought stickers and cups for the child to play with, but he continued to cry. He didn’t stop crying until she took him in her arms and rocked him to sleep.

“Flight attendant helps soothe a crying child. The flight attendant came and brought us some stickers for him to play with but the little one kept crying. She later brought some small cups to keep him busy but that didn’t stop his crying. So to our surprise she took him in her arms and stayed with him for a while until he fell asleep…She showed us love, affection and empathy!” the caption of the post said.

Watch the viral video below: