WATCH VIDEO: Is that a GHOST? TikToker notices a person sitting next to her in the TV reflection.

The internet is a hotspot for bizarre and, at times, completely mind-boggling content, as this incident demonstrates. A TikTok user uploaded a video to her account that showed someone sitting next to her in the reflection of the television. However, she was at home alone at the time. The photos and video of the entire incident have clearly frightened netizens and have gone viral online.

Esmeralda, also known as @wonderwoman11 on TikTok, posted a video of a frightening black figure sitting next to her on the couch. Esmeralda panned her camera to the left and then to the right in the video she posted to demonstrate that she was at home alone. She then pointed the camera at her television, which was turned off, and showed the strange shadow beside her.

Esmeralda even waved but the reflection on the television didn’t. “Am I tripping or? The reflection shows there’s a whole person sitting next to me,” she said in the video.

Netizens had a variety of reactions to the video. While some people referred to the video as edited, others referred to the reflection as a ghost and compared it to a character from the horror film The Ring.

Another user commented, “Show it in 1 cut. Don’t flip but pan the camera all the way around.”

“Throw the whole house away,” another person commented.

“And you’re just sitting and recording? Girl run! I don’t think you’d survive a horror movie,” a user remarked.

What do you think of the video?