WATCH VIDEO: Leopard rescued from Meerut is released back into the wild. Netizens in love

The internet can’t get enough of these rescue videos. This footage of a leopard being released into the wild is a fantastic addition to the genre. The video, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, will undoubtedly make you applaud the forest officials entrusted with the rescue operation.

The leopard is seen being released into the wild from a cage attached to a truck in the video. The big cat leaps to its freedom as the gates are opened and crosses a small stream.

“It’s always rewarding for the field staff to return rescued animals to their natural habitats.” “Congratulations to DFO Meerut and team on a successful leopard rescue and release,” the caption read.

Take a look:

It’s always satisfying for the field staffs to rewild the rescued animals back to their habitats.

Kudos to DFO Meerut and team for a successful leopard rescue and release. pic.twitter.com/r5tdLLjlxn — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) March 5, 2022

One IFS officer who was a part of the rescue operation commented on the post with some more details. “It was a special feeling after releasing Pallav ( Rescued Leopard ) safely inside the natural forest of Shivalik. Around 35 person team made it a successful rescue operation,” he wrote.

Thanks sir 🙏…It was special feeling after Releasing Pallav ( Rescued Leopard ) safely inside natural forest of Shivalik ..around 35 persons team made it a successful rescue operation — Rajesh Kumar IFS (@rkm_dce) March 5, 2022