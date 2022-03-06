Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:43 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

WATCH VIDEO: Leopard rescued from Meerut is released back into the wild. Netizens in love

Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 09:43 pm
Leopard

WATCH VIDEO: Leopard rescued from Meerut is released back into the wild. Netizens in love

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The internet can’t get enough of these rescue videos. This footage of a leopard being released into the wild is a fantastic addition to the genre. The video, shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey, will undoubtedly make you applaud the forest officials entrusted with the rescue operation.

The leopard is seen being released into the wild from a cage attached to a truck in the video. The big cat leaps to its freedom as the gates are opened and crosses a small stream.

“It’s always rewarding for the field staff to return rescued animals to their natural habitats.” “Congratulations to DFO Meerut and team on a successful leopard rescue and release,” the caption read.

Take a look:

One IFS officer who was a part of the rescue operation commented on the post with some more details. “It was a special feeling after releasing Pallav ( Rescued Leopard ) safely inside the natural forest of Shivalik. Around 35 person team made it a successful rescue operation,” he wrote.

 

The clip has been viewed over 10k times and received several reactions.

Here’s what people had to say:

 

Read More

57 mins ago
Cops initially believed Snake King had been bitten to death by a pet, but then discovered gunshot wounds

Benjamin Renick had always been interested in wildlife. He was particularly fond...
1 hour ago
World Record: A freediver walks 351 feet underwater

By travelling more than 350 feet underwater on a single breath, a...
1 hour ago
Viral Video: Brother Says 'I Love Her,' After Meeting Newborn Baby Sister

On the internet, there are some things that easily melt our hearts....
2 hours ago
#DriveLikeALady: Lady drives a bus for the first time and saves the life of the driver

Women have a reputation for being bad drivers, which is one of...
2 hours ago
Kiara Advani applies ‘nazar ka tikka’ on sister on her wedding day

Kiara Advani is overjoyed since her sister Ishita Advani has started a...
2 hours ago
Man threatens to split up with girlfriend until she deletes an Instagram selfie

The internet is well-known for giving "relationship objectives," but it may also...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Chennai Super Kings
2 mins ago
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings will launch its IPL title defence on March 26

NEW DELHI: The Chennai Super Kings will begin the defence of their...
Titanic
11 mins ago
Cruise Ship sets sail five times the size of the Titanic

For the first time, the world's largest cruise ship, which is five...
Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé
15 mins ago
Mehar Bano shares PDA-filled snaps with her fiancé

Pakistan actor Mehar Bano, who recently got engaged to Shahrukh Kazim Ali...
Shaukat Tarin
17 mins ago
Shaukat Tarin hopes Pakistan will exit FATF grey list this year

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said that Pakistan would...
Adsence Ad 300X600