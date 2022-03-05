WATCH VIDEO: Man makes parathas stuffed with gulab jamun and tops them with sweet syrup. The internet is divided

The internet is constantly churning out bizarre fusion foods that can easily disgust. Whether it’s a Kurkure milkshake or a dosa ice cream, strange food dishes never cease to irritate netizens. Now, a type of paratha sold by a street vendor has divided the internet.

Sonia Negi, a food blogger, posted a video on Instagram of a street vendor making a paratha stuffed with gulab jamuns. The man stuffs some gulab jamuns inside the paratha and fries it thoroughly in ghee. The paratha is then served with several spoonfuls of chashni, or sweet syrup.

“Actually I am shocked but this turned out to be really good,” read the caption.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONIA NEGI (@taste_bird)

The video has elicited a wide range of reactions and a plethora of comments. While one section of the internet was completely disgusted by the strange concoction, another section expressed eagerness to try the dish. The blogger herself stated that the paratha tasted fantastic.