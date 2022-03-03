Watch Video : Models Walk in Eerie Silence as Armani Holds Fashion Show Without Music in Support of Ukraine

Needless to say, music is an essential component of a fashion show. The music style chosen can help to complement the designer’s collection and set the tone for the entire evening. During the recent Milan fashion show, however, there was complete silence as models strutted down the catwalk. Why, you might ask? To show his respect for the people caught up in the Ukrainian conflict, acclaimed designer Giorgio Armani turned off the music at his Milan fashion show on Sunday.

“My decision not to use any music was taken as a sign of respect towards the people involved in the unfolding tragedy in Ukraine,” Armani wrote in a message. The video shows the models walking down the quiet catwalk while only light breathing, cameras and faint applause from the audience were heard.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giorgio Armani (@giorgioarmani)

“The best thing we can do is send a message that we don’t want to celebrate because something very disturbing is going on around us,” the 87-year-old designer told Reuters.

Armani’s designs marked the end of Milan Fashion Week for the fall/winter collections 2022-23, which featured mostly in-person catwalk shows rather than digital presentations.

As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine enters its eighth day, the UN refugee agency reports that 1 million people have fled the country, an exodus unprecedented in this century in terms of speed. On the seventh day, Russia and Ukraine stated that they were ready to hold talks for the second time. The talks are scheduled to take place in Belarus on Thursday, but there appears to be little common ground between the two parties.