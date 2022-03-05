Watch Video: Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing as a Desi Boy Freaks Out on a Ferris Wheel

A hilarious video of a young boy freaking out while riding a ferris wheel has gone viral. The video was posted two days ago on Instagram by the page ‘giedde.’

The video depicts a boy enjoying a ride at a fair (mela) in Maharashtra. The boy is initially ecstatic to be on the ride. As the ferris wheel begins to spin slowly, the boy exclaims,’very interesting, very interesting.’

This quickly degrades as the boy becomes terrified as the ride becomes faster and his coach shakes. “Woah….Udja Hawa Ki Uchaiyo Main….Woah!!” he exclaims. He then prays in a panic, chanting God’s name. ‘Hello, Maharashtra. Mahadev, Har Har. He is heard saying, “Jai Bajrang Bali.”

He then has a complete meltdown and begins crying while yelling for his father and all other family members. “Papa, Mumma, Kaka, Kaki…” yells the boy.

Watch the viral video below:

Over 7,200 people have liked the post. Netizens found the video amusing and flooded the comments with laughing emojis, saying they could identify with the boy. Here are some of the responses: