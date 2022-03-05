Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:19 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch Video: Netizens Can’t Stop Laughing as a Desi Boy Freaks Out on a Ferris Wheel

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 09:19 pm
Ferris Wheel
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

A hilarious video of a young boy freaking out while riding a ferris wheel has gone viral. The video was posted two days ago on Instagram by the page ‘giedde.’

The video depicts a boy enjoying a ride at a fair (mela) in Maharashtra. The boy is initially ecstatic to be on the ride. As the ferris wheel begins to spin slowly, the boy exclaims,’very interesting, very interesting.’

This quickly degrades as the boy becomes terrified as the ride becomes faster and his coach shakes. “Woah….Udja Hawa Ki Uchaiyo Main….Woah!!” he exclaims. He then prays in a panic, chanting God’s name. ‘Hello, Maharashtra. Mahadev, Har Har. He is heard saying, “Jai Bajrang Bali.”

He then has a complete meltdown and begins crying while yelling for his father and all other family members. “Papa, Mumma, Kaka, Kaki…” yells the boy.

Watch the viral video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY (@giedde)

Over 7,200 people have liked the post. Netizens found the video amusing and flooded the comments with laughing emojis, saying they could identify with the boy. Here are some of the responses:

Read More

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor twins with son as he hugs him in this adorable photo

Shahid Kapoor has proven to be a loving and devoted parent on...
2 hours ago
Check out Shanaya Kapoor's gorgeous avatar in a LIT way!

Shanaya Kapoor has yet to make her Bollywood debut, but the star kid...
2 hours ago
Sunny Leone slams trolls saying she adopted daughter for publicity

Sunny Leone has responded to the haters who accuse her of not...
3 hours ago
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 5 March 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 5 March 2022. Today 1 PM,...
3 hours ago
This K3G song of SRK, Amitabh Bachchan to hear in Bridgerton season 2

As the second season of Netflix's historical drama Bridgerton approaches, the streaming...
4 hours ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 5 March 2022

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Today, 05 March 2022, you can get...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
6 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for creating ‘third-rate content.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been chastised for creating 'utterly third-rate'...
Kate Middleton
11 mins ago
Report claims that Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘yearn’ for child-free vacations

Royal experts believe Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking forward to...
Kim Kardashian'
13 mins ago
Kim Kardashian’s ‘fumes’ over Kanye West’s ‘burning’ threats against Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is reportedly enraged after seeing a Claymation of Kanye West...
The Queen
16 mins ago
The Queen is being bashed for not removing Prince Harry and Andrew as Counsellors in the United Kingdom: ‘It’s so bizarre.’

Buckingham Palace has recently come under fire for failing to identify Prince...
Adsence Ad 300X600