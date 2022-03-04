Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:51 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Watch Video: Three sisters marry the same man on the same day

Web Desk BOL News

05th Mar, 2022. 12:51 am
sisters marry

Watch Video: Three sisters marry the same man on the same day

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

While it is difficult for women to share their feelings for a man with others, three sisters in Congo have shocked everyone by marrying the same man.

According to the Nigerian newspaper Premium Times, the man, Luwizo, became the talk of the town and began trending on social media after marrying all three women on the same day.

The 32-year-old groom, who lives in Karen, South Kivu, married the three identical triplets named Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha last week, according to the publication.

Luwizo told local media that he met one of the sisters, Natalie, on social media and “fell in love with her” after they talked for a while.

“I fell in love with a girl named Natalie; we met on social media; she was wonderful; I couldn’t resist her beauty; and after a while, we decided to meet; it wasn’t easy because I was on a working trip,” the groom explained.

The lovebirds had no idea what was in store for them when they decided to finally meet. Natalie introduced Luwizo to her sisters, Nadege and Natasha, and they all fell in love with him at once.

The man stated that he was perplexed when he met the three because they were identical.

When asked why the triplets married the same man, they explained that whenever Luwizo came to visit them, whoever was present would receive him.

“As Luwizo passed by, we passed him on to one another, but he couldn’t tell us apart.” As a result, we all fell in love with him. It was perplexing at first, but nothing else could stop us because he was already in love with us.”

Read More

4 hours ago
A previously unseen video of the 9/11 attacks has surfaced on YouTube. 20 years after the heinous crime

More than 20 years after the tragic events of September 11, 2001,...
4 hours ago
The Airbnb host 'installed hidden cameras and recorded 2,000 photos and videos of guests having sex.'

The host of an Airbnb has been charged with spying on guests...
5 hours ago
In the battle for Kyiv, Ukrainian troops shoot a Russian attack helicopter out of the sky

In harrowing footage from the first days of the invasion of Ukraine,...
5 hours ago
Brave mum whose son was stillborn donates 50 pints of breast milk to sick babies

After her newborn son was stillborn, a brave mother who nearly died...
5 hours ago
Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz's ‘Mrs & Mr Shameem’ won hearts before its release

Saba Qamar and Nauman Ijaz, two versatile actors in the industry, have...
6 hours ago
Uncertainty reigns as a 21-year-old student dies after being abandoned at a hospital after a night out with friends

A university student died six hours after being dropped off at a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Pete Davidson
8 mins ago
Pete Davidson’s friend describes his terrified reaction to Kanye West’s ‘Eazy’ video

Kanye West's latest video for the song Eazy may have gone too...
Kate Middleton
13 mins ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William  are always prepared for disasters and emergencies

Prince William and Kate Middleton are always ready for disasters and emergencies...
Kate Middleton
16 mins ago
Kate Middleton is more relaxed’ and less fussy. Prince William is on his own in Denmark

According to a royal expert, Kate Middleton appeared more relaxed and confident...
UAE Dirham to PKR
59 mins ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 5th March 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.400...
Adsence Ad 300X600