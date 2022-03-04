Watch Video: Three sisters marry the same man on the same day

While it is difficult for women to share their feelings for a man with others, three sisters in Congo have shocked everyone by marrying the same man.

According to the Nigerian newspaper Premium Times, the man, Luwizo, became the talk of the town and began trending on social media after marrying all three women on the same day.

The 32-year-old groom, who lives in Karen, South Kivu, married the three identical triplets named Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha last week, according to the publication.

Luwizo told local media that he met one of the sisters, Natalie, on social media and “fell in love with her” after they talked for a while.

“I fell in love with a girl named Natalie; we met on social media; she was wonderful; I couldn’t resist her beauty; and after a while, we decided to meet; it wasn’t easy because I was on a working trip,” the groom explained.

The lovebirds had no idea what was in store for them when they decided to finally meet. Natalie introduced Luwizo to her sisters, Nadege and Natasha, and they all fell in love with him at once.

The man stated that he was perplexed when he met the three because they were identical.

When asked why the triplets married the same man, they explained that whenever Luwizo came to visit them, whoever was present would receive him.

“As Luwizo passed by, we passed him on to one another, but he couldn’t tell us apart.” As a result, we all fell in love with him. It was perplexing at first, but nothing else could stop us because he was already in love with us.”