When I was giving birth, I pushed so hard that my eye bulged out – it’s more common than you think

A NEW MOTHER has revealed yet another terrifying complication that can occur during childbirth.

When Bethany Collins, 23, gave birth to her first child, her eye literally popped out of her head.

In the video, the young mother shared a photo of herself in the hospital, where her left eye had bulged out of her head after giving birth.

However, it appeared that both of her eyes had been affected during labour.

Regardless of the complications, the proud mother was overjoyed to have finally met her little bundle of joy.

“Now I have Miss Phoebe,” she said.

What about her eyes? After six weeks, everything had returned to normal.

She also did not suffer any long-term consequences as a result of the incident.

Despite how unusual it may appear, the incident is not uncommon and can occur to any woman giving birth.

After seeing her video, other mothers decided to share their own stories.

Someone wrote: “Oh my goodness! Because I pushed so hard, my eyes bled. I appeared to be quite frightening.”

“This is why I closed my eyes,” said a second.

Her experience, however, appeared to have deterred others from having children.

“Reasons not to get pregnant,” said a third.

And, while one mother was concerned about her eyes after giving birth, another was more concerned about her appearance.

Despite having just had a c-section, she took the time to put on full makeup.

She sat on the bed, still in her hospital gown, to tie up her hair and begin the beautification process.

After she finished, she explained that wearing makeup made her feel a little better after giving birth, but it didn’t stop some people from leaving negative comments.