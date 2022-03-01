While smoking a cigarette, a Ukrainian man moves a land mine with his bare hands, earning him the nickname “Badass” on the internet

Several videos of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians displaying bravery and indomitable spirit have surfaced online amid the ongoing Russian invasion. In one such video, a fearless Ukrainian man removes a land mine from a bridge with his bare hands while smoking a cigarette.

Notably, the unnamed man, dressed in a black puffer coat and jeans, discovered the anti-tank mine by the side of a road in Berdyansk. Instead of waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units, he carried the explosive device across a road away from a bridge while smoking a cigarette. He then carries the device into a nearby forest, where an onlooker captures his incredible bravery.

“A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military,” the New Voice of Ukraine wrote.

Watch the video here:

A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn't wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military. pic.twitter.com/iC9ZTrixlC — The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) February 27, 2022

The video has received millions of views, and the man has been hailed as a hero on social media for putting his own life in danger to save those around him. “He didn’t even put down his cigarette,” one user wrote. Others referred to him as “brains of steel,” while others referred to him as a badass. “This is incredible!” wrote another. What bravery. And he’s still smoking his cigarette as if he’s carrying a pizza box!”

Ukrainians are built different. Dude calmly smokes a cigarette while carrying a land mine. I get nervous carrying a full tray at Wendy’s. https://t.co/j50UFXhQpD — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 28, 2022

The risk management professional side of me applauds this chap for looking both ways before crossing the road. https://t.co/xbxl5RqxrT — The Dan Kaszeta 🇺🇦 (@DanKaszeta) February 28, 2022

Mine in his hands. Lit cig in his mouth. Cool as a cucumber. I’m more and more convinced Ukrainians are the Mississippi rednecks of Europe. I say that as someone who witnessed a man fill up a 1,000 gallon diesel tank chain smoking American Spirits no less than two months ago. https://t.co/XtAXsua6CI — Tripp (@RWLooser_III) February 27, 2022

The bravery of every day Ukrainian citizens is remarkable. As is the bravery of citizens enduring invasions and wars less visible in the media – including Afghanistan and Palestine. Don’t forget them. https://t.co/bFtSSq7yEg — Amy Remeikis (@AmyRemeikis) February 28, 2022

Calmly carrying an anti-tank mine off the road like it’s a turtle is the most Ukrainian thing ever. Danglin’ a lit cig over it is just a hardcore bonus. https://t.co/puGaUgMtGm — southjerseydevildog (@sjerseydevildog) February 27, 2022

As the war rages on, Ukrainian authorities have urged civilians to join the fight to protect the country’s sovereignty. A woman confronted Russian soldiers and asked them to “Put sunflower seeds in your pockets so they grow on Ukraine soil when you die.” Meanwhile, hundreds of courageous Ukrainians forced Russian tanks to halt their advance by blocking a road on foot.