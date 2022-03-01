Adsence Ads 300X250
01st Mar, 2022. 11:58 pm
While smoking a cigarette, a Ukrainian man moves a land mine with his bare hands, earning him the nickname “Badass” on the internet

01st Mar, 2022. 11:58 pm
Several videos of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians displaying bravery and indomitable spirit have surfaced online amid the ongoing Russian invasion. In one such video, a fearless Ukrainian man removes a land mine from a bridge with his bare hands while smoking a cigarette.

Notably, the unnamed man, dressed in a black puffer coat and jeans, discovered the anti-tank mine by the side of a road in Berdyansk. Instead of waiting for Ukrainian bomb disposal units, he carried the explosive device across a road away from a bridge while smoking a cigarette. He then carries the device into a nearby forest, where an onlooker captures his incredible bravery.

“A Ukrainian in Berdyansk spotted a mine on the road and didn’t wait around for a bomb disposal unit – at great risk to life and limb, he removed the mine, clearing the way for the Ukrainian military,” the New Voice of Ukraine wrote.

Watch the video here:

The video has received millions of views, and the man has been hailed as a hero on social media for putting his own life in danger to save those around him. “He didn’t even put down his cigarette,” one user wrote. Others referred to him as “brains of steel,” while others referred to him as a badass. “This is incredible!” wrote another. What bravery. And he’s still smoking his cigarette as if he’s carrying a pizza box!”

As the war rages on, Ukrainian authorities have urged civilians to join the fight to protect the country’s sovereignty. A woman confronted Russian soldiers and asked them to “Put sunflower seeds in your pockets so they grow on Ukraine soil when you die.” Meanwhile, hundreds of courageous Ukrainians forced Russian tanks to halt their advance by blocking a road on foot.

 

