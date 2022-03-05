Will Prince Harry and Prince William finally put their feud behind them?

Although Prince William and Prince Harry appear to have put their feud aside for the time being, they do not appear to have returned to normalcy.

This summer, Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom to attend her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s platinum Jubilee celebrations.

During his stay with other royals, he may temporarily heal his rift with his elder brother, but it appears difficult for them to bury the hatchet for good.

Previously, Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator, told the Mirror, “Sadly, I think the only way things would return to normal would be if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle separated and Prince Harry returned to the UK solo.”

The schism between the two brothers reportedly widened when the Duke of Cambridge attempted to prevent his younger brother from marrying Meghan Markle and enlisted the help of their mother, Princess Diana’s brother.

According to royal biographer Robert Lacey’s book ‘Battle of the Brothers,’ William felt Harry was moving “too fast” with his new love and tried to stop him from marrying the former Suits actress.

Some commentators believe the Duchess of Sussex has caused a schism between Prince Harry and his elder brother, Prince William.

According to Omid Scobie, co-author of the Sussexes’ biography ‘Finding Freedom,’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may “come together” with the royal family in the future in a “more family-based way.”

Despite stepping down as senior royals in 2020, he previously stated that Harry and Meghan have a “very strong” relationship with Prince Charles and the Queen.

Russell Myers and Ian Vogler, two royal commentators, recently spoke about Harry’s potential return on an episode of Pod Save The Queen, saying the Duke of Sussex is “certain” to return to the UK to attend the Queen’s platinum Jubilee.

“Both brothers will have to make concessions,” royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told the BirminghamMail: “Both brothers will have to make concessions.” The Jubilee should provide them with more opportunities to thrash it out.”