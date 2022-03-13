Wordle Answer Today 14th March #268 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is Wordle word 268, which was released today, March 14th, 2022, along with some hints to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but a new simple yet difficult game has many word fans hooked. That game is Wordle! The objective of the game is straightforward: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no hints as to what the word is. The word in American English can be anything, which may appear difficult, but you are given hints as you make your guesses.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 263.

What is the Wordle 268 Answer today? (14th March , 2022)

The word today for Wordle 268 is SMELT