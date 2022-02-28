Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 01:40 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 1st March #255 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 01:40 am
Wordle Answer Today

Wordle Answer Today 1st March #255 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Here is the Wordle word 255 that was released today, 1st March, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 254.

What is the Wordle 255 Answer today? (1st March , 2022)

The word today for Wordle 255 is RUPEE

Read More

8 hours ago
A bride refuses to marry her groom on the wedding day because he is bald

On the wedding day, a bride refused to marry her groom, a...
8 hours ago
Horoscope Today Feb 28, 2022: Check astrological predictions for Horoscope, ARIES, TAURUS, and GEMINI and others

Horoscope Today Feb 28: Good or bad, be prepared for all the...
9 hours ago
Netizens found Aamir Liaquat Hussain's doppelgänger 

The internet has discovered the doppelgänger of Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, which...
9 hours ago
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 28 feb 2022

The Kerala State Lottery winner has been announced. The participants can check...
9 hours ago
Who is the Ghost of Kyiv ? The story of a mysterious Ukrainian pilot who shot down six Russian jets has gone viral.

Ghost of Kyiv : While Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine,...
9 hours ago
Nagaland State Lottery results Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 28 feb 2022

Nagaland Lottery result held today on 26 Feb 2022. Today 1 PM,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Ryan Reynolds
7 mins ago
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively join forces to help Ukrainian refugees, promising to match donations up to $1 million

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are stepping up to encourage fans to...
Angelina Jolie
15 mins ago
Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with Ukraine and offers assistance to refugees

Following Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, a slew of Hollywood celebrities have...
Kimye drama
17 mins ago
Hollywood news this week: Kimye drama escalates, Britney Spears signs mega-deal,

With the world in a state of chaos and uncertainty, Hollywood, too,...
Naomi Watts
24 mins ago
Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards 2022 were held on February 28 in Los Angeles,...
Adsence Ad 300X600