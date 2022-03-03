Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:31 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Wordle Answer Today 3rd March #257 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 12:31 am
Wordle Answer Today

Wordle Answer Today 3rd March #257 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Here is the Wordle word 257 that was released today, 2nd March, 2022, as well as some clues to help you if you get stuck!

Word puzzles have been around for a long time, with crossword puzzles being one of the most popular, but there’s a new simple yet hard game that has many word fans hooked. Wordle is that game! The goal of the game is simple: guess the five-letter word in six guesses, with no suggestions as to what the word is. The word can be anything in American English, which may appear difficult, but you are given some hints as you make your guesses.

The clues are in your guesses, as the boxes the letters are in will change to one of three colours, which you can see what they are and what they imply below:

Yellow – You have the correct letter but it is in the incorrect position.
Grey – The letter does not occur at all in the word.

How to Play Wordle?

Knowing this, the initial guess will help you tremendously in the words you guess in the future, as the more letters you guess correctly, the faster you will solve the word. We recommend picking words with mostly vowels as your initial guess to have a good understanding of the word.

Word Hints Today

We like to give hints to help you figure out what the word of the day is and today is no different! Here are the hints we have for Wordle 256.

What is the Wordle 257 Answer today? (3rd March , 2022)

The word today for Wordle 257 is MOURN

Read More

3 hours ago
Mardi Grass 2022: 'Biggest party in the world' Mardi Gras returns to New Orleans

On Fat Tuesday, revellers dressed in traditional purple, green, and gold came...
3 hours ago
In a viral TikTok video, a bride foregoes flower girls in favour of 'Fireball fairies.'

Flower girls have been a wedding tradition for centuries, but a Miami...
4 hours ago
Watch Video: Artist begin to dance on Srivalli in the middle of the play

In the middle of the play suddenly starts the Srivalli song and...
5 hours ago
David Warner's choice of this Akshay Kumar song has gone viral

Australian cricketer David Warner routinely posted Instagram videos of Indian music and...
5 hours ago
Aamir Khan breaks down after watching Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Jhund’

Bollywood star Aamir Khan has revealed that he broke down as he...
6 hours ago
Aryan Khan's drug case takes a new turn, Reports

The Aryan Khan drug cruise case has taken a new twist today,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Madiha Imam
1 min ago
Madiha Imam looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Madiha Imam is a gorgeous Pakistani actress and model. In 2015, she...
Today’s Nerdle Of The Day Answer #43: 3rd March
3 mins ago
Today’s Nerdle Of The Day Answer #43: 3rd March 2022

Greetings, nerds! What do you have planned for the day? Guess what...
Mario Hermoso
4 mins ago
Mario Hermoso’s injury has been confirmed by Atletico Madrid

MADRID: Mario Hermoso, an Atletico Madrid defender, is expected to miss Sunday's...
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
4 mins ago
Karachi cannot be run by artificial party or system: Khalid Maqbool

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool...
Adsence Ad 300X600