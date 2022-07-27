Advertisement
  Ali Haider Speaks Out Against Ayeza Khan's Allegations
Articles
  Ayeza Khan, a well-known actress in Lollywood.
  Aruba Tariq, the ex-fiancé of her brother, made some alarming allegations.
  Aruba hates Ayeza & her husband and his family
Ayeza Khan, a well-known actress in Lollywood, recently found herself in hot water after Aruba Tariq, the ex-fiancé of her brother, made some alarming allegations against the Khan family.

This week, broadcaster Ali Haider exposed the allegations levelled against Ayeza Khan in a video he posted to his own YouTube page. It’s common to think of social media as an extension of one’s personal life, but that’s not always the case. According to Ali Haider, “most people who portray their lives on social media as fantastic and amazing are lying.”

Ali Haider added “Aruba said that Ayeza Khan was the one who destroyed our relationship. While sharing a picture with Ayeza on social media, Aruba wrote that she has called off her wedding because of the difference between them. Aruba further disclosed that celebrity Ayeza Khan was pretty much controlling her wedding and not only wedding she controls the entire family. No one can even breath without her approval. They also lied about Ahad’s education and their previous house.”

After that, they even urged her to remove the jeweler’s name from her post, which would make the public believe that her gold jewellery is genuine. Aruba also revealed that Ayeza’s brother Ahad is gay while making yet another surprise. Their religious background does not excuse their treatment of their servants, which includes lying and cheating.

