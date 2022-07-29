Ayeza Khan turns into water baby shares cool pool video

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor vacations in US
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are one of Pakistan's most popular celebrity...
Several photos and videos of Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor on their family vacation in the US are going viral on social media. With back-to-back projects, the power couple is taking a break with a trip to the US with their kids, Hoorain and Rayan. The actors are treating their fans with a bunch of photos from the trip.
Turning heads in her latest posts, on instagram the star stormed the internet as she enjoyed her cool pool time with family, leaving her massive fan following all swooning.
She uploaded a video of her swimming in a water pool with a caption “Go with the flowwww🌊 🤣”.
Earlier, She has hit 12 million followers on her Instagram account. She is one of those actresses who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.
